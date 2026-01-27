If you desperately need to replace your old laptop but don’t want to spend a fortune on a new model, I’ve got the perfect deal for you.

For under $400, you can pick up HP’s 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop from Best Buy. It usually retails for $649.99, so that’s a massive $250 saving.

You’re probably wondering what the catch is, and there isn’t one. It’s powered by Intel’s 13th-generation Core i5-1334U, a modern, efficient 10-core chip that boosts up to 4.6GHz, giving you plenty of performance for productivity apps, heavy web browsing, spreadsheets, video calls, and general day-to-day use.

Today's top HP 15.6-inch laptop deal

Save 38% HP 15.6-inch Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The HP 15.6-inch laptop runs on an Intel Core i5-1334U with 10 cores, paired with 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD. It features a 1920x1080 IPS touch display at 300 nits. Intel integrated graphics handle everyday tasks. Connectivity includes USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 6.

There’s no skimping on memory here either, as it comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which is more than enough to run multiple apps at once, keep dozens of browser tabs open, and multitask smoothly without constantly worrying about performance dips.

For storage, you get a fast 512GB PCIe SSD, which means plenty of space for documents, photos, and media.

The 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display includes touch support, reaches 300 nits of brightness, and uses an anti-glare finish, so it will be comfortable to use for long sessions whether you’re working, streaming, or browsing.

Intel integrated graphics handle visuals, media playback, and light creative workloads smoothly.

Battery life is rated at up to 9.75 hours, giving you a full workday away from the charger, and the laptop weighs just 3.52 pounds, which is impressively portable for its size.

You also get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB-C, USB-A ports, HDMI, a numeric keypad, a 720p webcam with privacy features, and Windows 11 Home with Copilot built in.

At its full asking price, this is a solid, capable business laptop, but at $399.99, it’s a bargain. You’ll need to snap it up quickly, however, as it won’t be around for long.

