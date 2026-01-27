If your old laptop is starting to struggle, you’re probably thinking about replacing it with something faster that won't max out your credit card.

That’s where this Dell 16 Laptop deal comes in. Direct from Dell, it's currently available for just $749.99, down from its usual $1,069.99, which is a solid $320 saving on a machine that's more than capable of handling your everyday needs.

The business laptop is powered by Intel’s Core 7 150U, a 10-core processor with boost speeds up to 5.4GHz, and can handle office work, web apps, streaming, or juggling various programs at once.

Today's top Dell 16 Laptop deal

Save 30% Dell 16 Laptop: was $1,070 now $749.99 at Dell The Dell 16 Laptop uses Intel’s Core 7 150U with 10 cores, paired with 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It features a 16-inch 1920x1200 IPS touch display at 300 nits. Connectivity includes USB-C with DisplayPort, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 6.

Intel integrated graphics handle visuals, which will be fine for productivity, media, and lighter creative tasks.

You get 16GB of DDR5 RAM running at 5200MT/s and a 1TB NVMe SSD. That’s plenty of space for large files and projects, and enough memory to keep things running smoothly without constantly closing apps.

The display is a 16-inch 16:10 touch panel with a 1920x1200 resolution. It uses an IPS panel rated at 300 nits and includes ComfortView to reduce blue light, which helps during longer sessions.

That taller aspect ratio also gives you more vertical space for documents and spreadsheets.

It comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled and for connectivity there's USB-C with DisplayPort and power delivery, two USB-A ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth.

Audio is provided from dual tuned speakers, and there’s a 720p webcam with noise reduction for calls.

The chassis is plastic, finished in carbon black, and weighs about 4.37lb. It isn’t ultra-light, but it’s good for a 16-inch laptop with a large screen and full keyboard, including a numeric keypad.

At $749.99, this Dell 16 Laptop is a great choice for anyone replacing an aging system and wanting modern performance, plenty of storage, and a large display.

