Who needs a Chromebook? This HP Windows 11 laptop is perfect for hybrid workers - and includes with a 15.6in touchscreen and Microsoft 365 for under $300

If you just need a dependable Windows laptop for work, email, and everyday admin, you don’t need to spend a fortune. Case in point is this great deal I’ve found on the HP 15.6in business laptop that's now $300 (was $720) at Amazon.

This laptop is perfectly specced to cover the essentials, with a better-than-half-price saving on a ready-to-go setup, it comes with Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 2026 Edition, plus 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage.

That’s a big advantage over most budget machines, especially Chromebooks that rely heavily on web apps and don’t run full desktop Windows software. HP's laptop gives you the familiarity and flexibility of Windows, with proper app installs and better compatibility for business environments, plus it includes a touchscreen.

Today's top laptop deal

Save $420 HP 15.6" Business Laptop: was $719.99 now $299.99 at Amazon This 15.6in Windows 11 laptop comes bundled with Microsoft 365 2026 Edition and 1TB of OneDrive storage, making it a practical everyday work machine. The Intel N100 processor handles office apps and video calls comfortably, while the anti-glare display, numeric keypad, and full desktop software support boost productivity.

Now, let’s be realistic. When something sounds too good to be true, there's usually a catch. In this instance, it's memory. The laptop only comes with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

This is not a device capable of heavy multitasking, creative workloads, or large local file libraries, but for everyday tasks and business basics, it will be absolutely fine.

Yes, the storage capacity is small, but the included 1TB OneDrive will help offset that for documents and cloud-based work.

The Intel 4-core N100 processor handles Word, Excel, email, web browsing, and video calls smoothly, which is the main tasks you'll likely be using it for.

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics is perfectly adequate for streaming and everyday visuals.

The 15.6in display delivers 1080p resolution with an anti-glare coating, making it comfortable to use in bright offices. You also get a numeric keypad, which is great for spreadsheets and data entry.

An HD webcam with temporal noise reduction keeps video meetings looking clear, and there’s a useful selection of USB and HDMI ports for external displays and accessories.

At $300, this is a practical, low-cost Windows 11 machine for small businesses, students, or anyone who wants Microsoft 365 included without stretching the budget.

