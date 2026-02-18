This is an unmissable laptop deal for working from home or a hybrid set-up - a 15.6in touchscreen Core i5 Asus VivoBook for under $450

If you split your time between home and the office, or work remotely full-time, I've found a great laptop deal here. The Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch laptop has dropped to $449.99 (was $699.99) at Newegg.

Having a reliable laptop that stays fast through meetings, documents, and multitasking makes life much easier - and here, you’re saving a massive $250 on a laptop with a large touch display and solid everyday performance.

Inside is an Intel Core i5-1334U processor with 10 cores, which is perfect for multitasking, streaming, browsing, and daily productivity. It keeps things responsive without draining power, which is exactly what you want from a modern thin-and-light laptop.

Today's top Asus Vivobook laptop deal

Save $250.01 Asus Vivobook 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop: was $700 now $449.99 at Newegg The Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop is down to $449.99. It packs an Intel Core i5-1334U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for smooth everyday performance. The Full HD touch display, lightweight design, and solid multitasking power make it a great choice for anyone working away from the office.

It comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which helps the system stay quick even with plenty of apps or browser tabs open.

The 512GB PCIe SSD keeps boot times short and makes loading files feel snappy, so you’re not waiting around every time you open something.

The 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen has an IPS panel that promises clear visuals, and touch input makes scrolling, tapping, and everyday navigation feel more natural. It’s a great size for spreadsheets, video watching, or working on multiple windows side by side.

Intel Iris Xe graphics handle everyday visual tasks, from media playback to light photo editing and creative work.

It comes with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, plus a practical mix of ports including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack.

The laptop is portable at just 3.75 lbs and 0.70 inches thick, so it’s easy to carry wherever you work.

A backlit keyboard, precision touchpad, 720p HD webcam, and Windows 11 Home round things out.

At $449.99 after a $250 discount, this is a great choice if you want a fast, touchscreen work laptop that feels premium without the price tag.

For other choices, take a look at our round up of the best laptops for working from home.