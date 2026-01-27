Newegg is currently selling the powerful Asus Vivobook S 16-inch laptop for just $1,149.99 — save $450 and get Vegas Pro Edit worth $60 for free
You'll need to act fast as the deal won't be around for long
If you want a powerful business laptop that’ll still feel fast and capable a few years from now, but don’t want to blow your budget, the Asus Vivobook S 16 should be somewhere near the top of your shopping list.
It’s usually priced at $1,600, but you can currently pick it up for $1,149.99 at Newegg, a whopping $450 saving.
It runs on Intel’s Core Ultra 7 255H CPU, a high-performance H-series processor with 16 cores and 16 threads, so has more than enough headroom for heavier workloads, demanding apps, and day-to-day multitasking.
Today's top Asus Vivobook S deal
The Asus Vivobook S 16 is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 255H with 16 cores and 16 threads, paired with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 16-inch OLED display runs at 2880x1800 with a 120Hz refresh rate and full DCI-P3 color coverage. At this price, it's a steal.
Graphics come from Intel Arc integrated graphics with up to eight Xe-cores. It’s well ahead of older Intel integrated solutions and is capable enough for photo editing, video work, GPU-accelerated apps, and gaming.
The laptop comes with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, so you'll be able to run multiple heavy apps at once without constantly watching memory usage.
The 16-inch OLED display runs at 2880x1800 with a 120Hz refresh rate. It covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and reaches up to 400 nits in HDR.
Ports include two Thunderbolt 4 connections, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader, and a combo audio jack. There’s also a 1080p IR webcam for face login and video calls, along with speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos.
In addition to that $450 discount, you can still grab the free Intel Holiday Bundle. It’s a Newegg combo offer worth about $60, and lets you choose one full game, including Battlefield 6, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Dying Light: The Beast, or Sid Meier’s Civilization VII.
If gaming's not your thing, you can opt for Vegas Pro Edit 365 (a full-featured video editor), XSplit Premium Suite (streaming and recording software), or Canvid (screen recording and video editing) instead.
The promo only runs through the end of January, and you have until mid-March to redeem the code, so you'll need to act fast.
