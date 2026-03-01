If you need a dependable 15-inch laptop for work, study, or everyday computing, I can’t recommend the Dell 15.6-inch FHD Laptop highly enough and it’s currently down to $500 at Best Buy, reduced fromi ts usual $800 asking price.

That’s a hefty $300 off a well-specced machine with plenty of storage and memory for daily productivity.

It runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, an 8-core, 16-thread processor with boost speeds up to 4.5GHz. Paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, it’s well equipped for multitasking across browser tabs, office apps, streaming, and light creative workloads.

Today's best Dell laptop deal

Save 38% ($300) Dell 15.6" FHD Laptop: was $800 now $500 at Best Buy This 15.6-inch Full HD laptop combines an 8-core Ryzen 7 7730U with 16GB of DDR4 memory and a fast 1TB PCIe SSD for smooth everyday performance. It’s a practical Windows 11 machine for work, study, and home use.

Storage won’t be an issue either. You get a 1TB PCIe SSD, giving you fast boot times and loads of room for files, projects, and media.

The 15.6-inch display offers Full HD resolution at 1920 x 1080 with a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s a WVA panel with anti-glare coating and touch support, making it flexible for both traditional and hands-on use.

For video calls, there’s a built-in 720p HD webcam and integrated microphone. Stereo speakers with MaxxAudio Pro round out the setup for meetings and media.

Connectivity covers the essentials, including HDMI 1.4, USB-A, USB-C, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, and an SD card reader. It runs Windows 11 Home in S Mode and supports Copilot features.

The design keeps things practical. You get a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad and a lifted hinge for a more comfortable typing angle. Adaptive thermals help it stay cool whether you’re at a desk or working on your lap.

At $500, this is a straightforward, capable laptop with generous RAM and storage, now available at a whopping discount.

For more top picks, take a look at our round up of the best business laptops and best Dell laptops.