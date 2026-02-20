This budget laptop deal is absurd: You're basically buying Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office for $279, and getting a 32GB RAM 15.6-inch machine for free

Forget Chromebooks, I've found an incredible deal on a Windows 11 laptop for students and everyday work. Like, so incredible, it feels almost absurd. The Bitecool 15.6in laptop is now $279 (was $599) at Newegg.

It's like paying for Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office 2024 - so the full suite, no subscriptions here - and getting a 15.6in FHD laptop with 32GB of memory for free.

It runs on an Intel 6500Y processor with boost speeds up to 3.4GHz. That's not the most powerful chip around, not by a long stretch, but it's more than enough for web browsing, running the pre-installed Microsoft Office software, video calls, and light multitasking. And for under $300, you’re getting a 512GB SSD and 32GB RAM, which is far more memory than most laptops at this price offer.

Today's top laptop deal

Save 53% ($320) Bitecool 15.6-inch FHD IPS Laptop: was $599 now $279 at Newegg This budget-friendly 15.6in laptop packs 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which is a rare combo at this price. It runs Windows 11 Pro on an Intel 6500Y processor with boosts up to 3.4GHz. The FHD IPS screen delivers clear visuals, and you get plenty of ports plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for daily work.

The 15.6in IPS display delivers a 1920 x 1080 resolution at 60Hz, so you get sharp text and clear visuals for work or streaming.

With 32GB DDR3 memory configured as 16GB x 2, you can keep plenty of browser tabs and apps open without everything grinding to a halt.

The 512GB SSD gives you fast boot times and enough room for documents, media files, and software.

It ships with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled, which is a nice bonus at this level. You get built-in security features and business-friendly tools straight out of the box. It also comes with Microsoft Office 2024, making it even better value for money.

Connectivity is solid, with 2 x USB3.2 ports, 1 x USB2.0, HDMI, a headphone jack, and a Micro SD slot. It also supports 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi plus Bluetooth 5.0.

Four built-in speakers add a little extra punch for video calls and casual media use.

It’s lightweight and portable, so it won’t weigh down your bag if you’re commuting or working between locations.

At $279, this is the perfect budget laptop for students, remote workers, and small business users who want lots of RAM and storage without spending a fortune.

