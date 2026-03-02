If you're after a compact powerhouse for AI workloads, creative projects, or serious multitasking, I’ve found a great deal on the brand new Beelink SER10 MAX mini PC, now $1259, down from $1559, a hefty $300 saving.

This configuration, which includes 32GB of DDR5 5600MT/s memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, is currently available for pre-order, with shipping expected this month.

The SER10 MAX runs on the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor with 12 cores and 24 threads, boosting up to 5.2GHz. It’s paired with Radeon 890M graphics and an XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 86 AI TOPS, giving it serious AI and compute muscle in a compact chassis.

Today's top mini PC deal

Save 19% ($300) Beelink SER10 MAX mini PC: was $1,559 now $1,259 at bee-link.com This compact mini PC runs on an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 with 12 cores, 24 threads, and boost speeds up to 5.2GHz. It pairs Radeon 890M graphics with 32GB DDR5 5600MT/s memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Dual M.2 slots, 10Gb Ethernet, triple 4K output, and advanced vapor chamber cooling round it out.

Compared with the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 found in many AI-focused mini PCs, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 is built for more demanding workloads. Its higher core count and faster peak clocks provide greater headroom for sustained multitasking and complex local AI processing.

While the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 suits general AI and creative tasks, the AI 9 HX 470 targets users pushing larger, more resource-intensive projects, especially when paired with ample memory and fast local storage.

There’s room to grow as well. Dual M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots support up to 8TB of total storage, which is ideal if you’re working with large creative projects or AI datasets.

Networking is a big plus here as well. It includes a 10Gb Ethernet port, offering much faster wired speeds than typical 2.5G setups, which is great for rapid file transfers and backups.

Cooling is handled by the MSC 2.0 system, combining a vapor chamber, silent fan, and SSD heatsink to manage thermals under sustained workloads. It’s built to keep performance steady without excessive noise.

It also supports triple 4K displays through HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, and full-featured USB4 at 40Gbps, making it a strong fit for multi-monitor creative or development setups.

It comes with Windows 11 Pro, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, free shipping, a 30-day risk-free trial, and a 3-year warranty.

At $1259, this is a serious mini PC for professionals who want AI-ready hardware without committing to a full tower.

For more top picks like this, these are the best mini PCs we've tested and reviewed.