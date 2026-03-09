New Outlook opt-out phase pushed from April 2026 to March 2027

Microsoft wants to "continue delivering key features and improvements"

Companies also given "the time they need to prepare" for the switch

Just weeks ahead of its previously-set April 2026 deadline, Microsoft has announced it will be delaying the opt-out phase for enterprises to upgrade to the new Outlook by around one year to March 2027.

The opt-out phase will see the new version of the email provider become default by experience, but companies can choose to opt out during this temporary phase as they grapple with rolling out the update more effectively.

Microsoft admitted it has extended the deadline in order to give customers more time while it continues to add missing features and various other improvements.

Enterprises can delay upgrading Outlook for another year

"We’re extending the opt-out timeline and providing 12 months of lead time as we continue delivering key features and improvements," Microsoft said in an update claiming that it's seen "strong and accelerating adoption" of the new Outlook.

"We continue to invest heavily in expanding capabilities and addressing feedback from customers who want to go further with new Outlook," the company added.

Although Microsoft has given companies another twelve months, pushing the opt‑out phase for Enterprise environments to March 2027, we have not been given an end-of-support date for classic Outlook.

Separate documentation states that "existing installations of classic Outlook through perpetual and subscription licensing will continue to be supported until at least 2029."

Microsoft detailed that migrated users can follow the in-app prompts for onboarding support, or they can switch back to classic Outlook if needed. However, while this may be an option for now, the company is urging customers to prepare for the update rather than be pushed into it right at the last minute.

