<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="173ac64d-d648-41d5-86f9-707e41c2ed74"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1717px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="EViQzonScGG2ewaUjBUqKZ" name="Microsoft confirms 365 outage" alt="Microsoft confirms 365 outage" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/EViQzonScGG2ewaUjBUqKZ.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1717" height="966" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="39088081-c085-43d7-9e70-8f6ee5da0b71">Let's take a count of where things currently stand &ndash; while I was able to load Microsoft's own status page, which confirmed an active disruption with Microsoft 365, I'm having some difficulty loading it at the moment.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://status.cloud.microsoft/" target="_blank">You can try </a><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://status.cloud.microsoft/" target="_blank">loading that here</a>, but I will also embed Microsoft's post on X (formerly Twitter) below, which also confirms the issue.</p><div class="see-more see-more--clipped" id="2014422298506285161"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet hawk-ignore" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">We're investigating a potential issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Purview. Further information can be found in the admin center under MO1221364.<a href="https://twitter.com/cantworkitout/status/2014422298506285161">January 22, 2026</a></p></blockquote><div class="see-more__filter"></div></div>