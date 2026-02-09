Microsoft starts the countdown for the end of Exchange Web Services

EWS doesn't deliver security, scale and reliability to today's standards

It will be shut down for cloud environments from April 2027

'Scream tests' will help show any dependencies

Microsoft has confirmed it will be phasing out Exchange Web Services (EWS) for Microsoft 365 and Exchange Online after nearly two decades of services, and we've been given all the key dates.

As soon as October 2026, the company will disable EWS by default for Exchange Online tenants, with the final shutdown set for April 1, 2027.

Microsoft stressed that the change only applies to M365 and Exchange Online cloud environments, but that EWS will continue to work for on-prem Exchange Servers.

Exchange Web Services set for retirement in 2027

The company explained the reason behind phasing out EWS is that it was built nearly 20 years ago, and that it no longer meets modern security, scale and reliability needs. By retiring Exchange Web Services, Microsoft can reduce the legacy attack surface.

"If you proactively configure an Allow List and set EWSEnabled to True by the end of August 2026, your tenant will be excluded from the October 1 automatic change to EWSEnabled=False," Microsoft shared in a post explaining the disabling process for EWS.

Admins can also re-enable EWS after it's blocked by default after the October 2026 milestone – though temporarily, because the April 2027 shutdown remains firmed.

In the meantime, the company promises to send admins monthly Message Center posts with summaries and reminders.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Furthermore, some disruptions may come from Microsoft's 'scream tests', designed to temporarily shut down EWS services to highlight any dependencies ahead of the major milestones.

In a separate FAQs section at the bottom of the page, Microsoft confirmed that there would be no exceptions to the April 2027 deadline, underscoring the importance of getting ready ahead of time.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.