Microsoft has big plans for the next generation of SharePoint - and it might be the best way to get users to not hate it so much any more

SharePoint set to be updated with a "cohesive design language" and "updated information architecture"

Microsoft also promises to be laying new AI foundations with the April 2026 update

M365 sharing is also getting an overhaul

Microsoft has confirmed a new SharePoint experience is coming soon, giving users a first look at some of the business-focused cloud storage platform's much-needed overhaul.

In a roadmap entry, the company described the update as being "designed to be simple and intuitive," adding it is meant to tackle three core areas: "discovering knowledge, publishing content, and building solutions."

An "updated information architecture and cohesive design language" are two of the changes Microsoft has promised as it looks to apply the same changes it has made to other tools to SharePoint.

SharePoint set to get a redesign, and of course some AI

"This update establishes the foundation for AI-assisted creation across the product," the roadmap entry adds.

Generative AI tools across the software suite via Copilot integrations is already available to customers, but SharePoint could broaden AI's reach by making the platform itself smarter too.

SharePoint can be a messy experience for many users, sharing similarities and functions with OneDrive. Bringing it in line with the rest of the platform is one of the ways Microsoft could have changed things – it could also have distanced SharePoint from OneDrive to more clearly define the two systems.

Currently in its development phase, Microsoft anticipates previews of the refreshed SharePoint to be available in just a couple of weeks, with general availability targeted for April 2026.

SharePoint isn't getting any special treatment, though, because the more consumer-centric M365 platform is also getting some handy updates.

A third-generation sharing experience promises to make sharing simpler and smarter. "At the heart of this update is the new hero link, a single, powerful link that controls access to your files," the roadmap entry reads. That, too, is set to start rolling out from April.

