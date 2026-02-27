Microsoft signs up Asus and Dell to join the Cloud PC party - powerful new mini PCs and desktops coming later in 2026

Microsoft confirms Asus and Dell are both working on W365 Cloud PCs to launch in Q3 2026

The Asus NUC 16 is a 0.7L device, perfect for mounting behind a monitor

Dell's compact fanless PC is marketed for regulated industries

Microsoft has announced two OEM partnerships to expand its Windows 365 Cloud PC portfolio, which will now include one Asus device and another from Dell.

Announced by Windows Commercial Marketing VP Stefan Kinnestrand in a blog post, the two third-party devices will boot directly into Windows 365 for a cloud-hosting Windows desktop experience.

Compared with regular Asus and Dell PCs, these Windows 365 Cloud PCs will have no local data, app or workload needs, instead running everything from a separate server.

New Windows 365 Cloud PCs

Starting with the Asus NUC 16, Asus says it's powered by the "latest Intel processor" with DDR5 memory, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and 2.5GbE LAN. It features USB-A and USB-C ports as well as HDMI, and because it occupies a volumetric space of around 0.7L, it's perfect for mounting behind a monitor.

With support for up to three displays, Asus is pushing it as a modern hot-desking device.

As for the regular NUC 16 mini PC in its Pro configuration, specs top out at the Intel Core Ultra X9, Arc B390 GPU and NPU 5, 180 TOPS, 96GB or 128GB memory, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and dual M.2 SSDs. The Windows 365 Cloud PC version will differ slightly, but it's clear this compact desktop can have high-end configurations.

On the Dell side, its Pro Desktop features Intel N-series processors in a compact and fanless design. It, too, can support up to three displays, but it's being positioned more towards regulated industries like healthcare, finance and the public sector.

Both OEMs are targeting Q3 2026 general availability, though finer details including pricing are still under wraps. The two devices join Microsoft's existing Windows 365 Link device, which is currently available in 20 countries.

