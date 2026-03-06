The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is still in development

Saber Interactive's chief creative officer, Tim Willits, has confirmed the project is still in the works

He says, "Yes, it is still in development. That's all I can say"

It's been a while since we've heard any updates about Saber Interactive's Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, but the developer has now confirmed that the game is still in the works.

When asked by IGN about the future of the project in a recent interview, Saber's chief creative officer, Tim Willits, said simply, "Yes, it is still in development. That's all I can say."

Willits didn't offer any more details about the remake, but at least we know it's not canceled!

The original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was developed by Dragon Age and Mass Effect studio BioWare. The modern remake was announced back in 2021, so it's been almost five years since the reveal trailer that gave everyone goosebumps.

Willits also commented on the game's status in March 2025, saying at the time that it was "working on numerous games across many different genres" and that "everything that we have talked about is still in development."

According to a Game File report from December 2025, it was confirmed that Aspyr was no longer leading the remake's development, and the project had been moved into the hands of Mad Head Games, the studio behind Hellraiser: Revival.

The same report also claimed that there are plans for a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2, too.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In other news, A new Star Wars game set during the Old Republic era is now in development at Arcnaut Studios and will be helmed by Knights of the Old Republic and Mass Effect trilogy director Casey Hudson.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was announced at The Game Awards 2025 with a gorgeous teaser trailer, and Hudson has confirmed that it will be a narrative-driven single-player action role-playing game (RPG) where you step into the role of a Force user.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.