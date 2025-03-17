Knights of the Old Republic remake developer Saber Interactive states all its projects are 'still in development'

But we still don't know if (or when) we'll see the anticipated remake

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
  • Saber Interactive has issued a small update on its upcoming projects
  • Its games are still in development, which indicates the Knights of the Old Republic remake is still being worked on
  • It was initially teased all the way back in 2021

A brief flash of potentially good news for those of you excited for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake.

As reported by IGN, Saber Interactive CCO Tim Willits has shared an update on the developers' upcoming projects via X / Twitter. Willits doesn't mention the KOTOR remake outright, but insists that the studio's upcoming projects (which would presumably include the remake) are all still in development.

"Saber Interactive is one of the largest independent developers in the world," Willits wrote. "We are working on numerous games across many different genres. Everything that we have talked about is still in development. We will share information on upcoming games when we have something cool to share."

Becoming independent from Embracer Group as of last year, Saber Interactive managed to keep hold of its projects including the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. However, given the tumultuous nature of Embracer's acquisitions and subsequent mass layoffs, things were looking fairly grim for awhile there.

While Willits doesn't outright state it's still a go-ahead, it's possible that we'll receive a more constructive update on the remake sometime in the future. When that'll be, we're not sure, and indeed we haven't had any concrete updates since that initial 2021 teaser.

