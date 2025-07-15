The next Sony Santa Monica game reportedly won't be a new IP 'but it might feel like one', says industry insider
The game is reportedly not a sci-fi game either
- Sony Santa Monica's next game is reportedly the studio's "next big thing"
- Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier responded to speculation, claiming that the studio's new game isn't a new IP, "but might feel like one"
- Schreier also claimed that the sci-fi game rumors are not true
The next game from God of War developer Sony Santa Monica reportedly won't be a new IP, "but might feel like one".
That's according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier (via Eurogamer), who responded to speculation on ResetEra after initially writing about the studio's next project.
"Cory Barlog’s game is Sony Santa Monica’s next big thing," Schreier said. "Last time I spoke to anyone about it (a month or two ago) it was going well."
After sharing this tidbit, fans went on to theorize that the game could be a new IP, which Schreier has now denied.
"I'll put it this way: it's not a new IP but it might feel like one," Schreier explained. "Maybe that's why people are confused. Please don't ask me more questions about this - if I wind up reporting more information at any point in the future it'll be in an article, not on a forum."
There's also been speculation over the years that Cory Barlog, the director of God of War, will be making a sci-fi game next at Sony Santa Monica, but Schreier claims that this isn't correct
"And that the sci-fi stuff (that people have apparently believed for years now?) is nonsense," he said.
Rumors of Sony Santa Monica developing a new IP sprang up last year, but there's no official word from the studio on what it's currently working on.
A third God of War game is also a possibility, but the studio hasn't confirmed if it plans on continuing the series after launching God of War Ragnarok in 2022.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
