God of War developer Santa Monica Studio is working on a new IP

A Santa Monica Studio developer has confirmed that the studio is currently working on a new intellectual property.

As spotted by a ResetEra user, God of War developer Glauco Longhi recently took to LinkedIn to share that he has been acting as a supervisor at the Sony owned studio looking at character development on a "new IP".

"Santa Monica Studios presented the opportunity of coming back as Character Supervisor, looking after the entire Character Development pipeline, on their new IP, so here I am, thrilled to be back, working again with the crew and pushing Characters in videogames together," the full post reads.

According to Longhi's "about" section on his LinkedIn profile, he has worked as a senior character artist on Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4, as well as on Santa Monica Studio's 2016 God of War.

The developer has also worked as a lead character artist on God of War Ragnarok, which launched in 2022, but left the studio later to work on The Calisto Protocol as a character and art director at Striking Distance Studios.

He re-joined Santa Monica Studio earlier this year after working for less than a year as an art director at the Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment.

At the moment, we don't have any information about this "new IP", however, there have been rumors that the studio is potentially looking to produce a space-themed game following cryptic posts from Santa Monica Studio's creative director, Cory Barlog back in 2019.

Although currently unannounced, a third God of War game is also a possibility. Following Ragnarok's launch, the Santa Monica went on to release the free Valhalla downloadable content (DLC), an extended epilogue roguelike that takes place after the events of the sequel.