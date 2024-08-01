BioWare announces plans to share Dragon Age The Veilguard release date and roadmap this month

BioWare has confirmed that it will share Dragon Age: The Veilguard's release date this month.

For 10 years, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next game in the Dragon Age series. In June, we received the first official look at The Veilguard with an exciting extended gameplay demo and BioWare was able to confirm that the game will be launching in "Fall 2024" PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

The studio has been reluctant to share any additional looks in the form of teaser trailers ever since the game's big unveiling. However, the developer has now confirmed that players can expect brand-new details this August, which includes a release date and a roadmap.

"We’ll have more to share next month – including a new roadmap, more looks at the game, and our official release date," BioWare said in a new blog post following its panel at San Diego Comic Con (SDCC).

Keep an eye out in August: We’ll have a new roadmap, more looks at the game, and our official release date!July 31, 2024

BioWare publisher EA also narrowed down the game's release window in its latest financial results calendar. Although initially missing from the line-up, EA now lists Dragon Age: The Veilguard with a Q3 launch window.

This means that players can expect the game to launch this fall, after October 1, and could potentially launch either that same month, November, or December.

BioWare hasn't confirmed if The Veilguard will receive any post-launch downloadable content (DLC) at this time, however, at the mention of a roadmap, it's likely an announcement of one or more playable expansion packs could drop at a later date, just like the previous Dragon Age entries.

A roadmap typically includes other updates aside from DLC, such as additional features that may be implemented into the game down the road, for instance a photo mode or more quality-of-life improvements. We'll just have to wait and see.