The dark fantasy RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker gets first gameplay trailer and a 2026 release window

The Blood of Dawnwalker just got a new trailer

The game is set to release in 2026

It's being led by former The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz

The Blood of Dawnwalker, the debut single-player, role-playing game (RPG) from Polish studio Rebel Wolves, just got its first gameplay trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase.

We still don't have an official release date just yet, but the developer has confirmed that the game will launch in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

The project, which is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and published by Bandai Namco, is led by former The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, alongside other former Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developers.

"Face your foes - be they human, monster, or the ticking clock itself. But remember - the real evil may bask in the sun's light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night," the game's description reads.

In the trailer, we see plenty of its creepy medieval world and lots of vampire action.

The Blood of Dawnwalker — Game Trailer | Trapped Between Two Worlds | Xbox Games Showcase 2025

