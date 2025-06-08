Don't Nod reveals new sci-fi action adventure game Aphelion, arriving in 2026

Don't Nod has announced its next game, Aphelion, at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Don't Nod has announced Aphelion, a new sci-fi action-adventure game, coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, and PC in 2026.

Revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase alongside an action-packed gameplay trailer, the game follows the protagonist and astronaut Ariane, who is stranded on the frozen planet Persephone.

She must survive and brave the landscapes and shifting realities of the planet to rescue her wounded partner, Thomas.

The end of the trailer also seemed to hint at something more sinister, so the sci-fi adventure game could take a turn.

Don't Nod also confirmed that the game will blend exploration, traversal, and "tense stealth gameplay", and that players will have to avoid "lurking threats" and uncover "haunting secrets buried beneath the ice".

"By 2060, Earth will be uninhabitable. The discovery of a 9th planet – Persephone – at the edge of the solar system, is humanity’s best hope," the game's blurb reads.

"The European Space Agency is dispatching the Hope 01 scientific mission, consisting of 2 of their accomplished astronauts, Ariane and Thomas. Their mission: to survey the planet and determine whether humanity can prosper anew here.

"Your adventure begins in chaos, as the crash landing of their ship scatters them across the planet, launching them on a desperate quest to find one another."

Although the game doesn't launch until 2026, you can wishlist it right now.