Two down, plenty more to go – Microsoft backtracks on $80 game prices, once again proving voting with your wallet matters
This is what happens when you use your voice...
- Microsoft has fallen back on its $80 game price standard, starting with The Outer Worlds 2
- It comes after the cancellation of Perfect Dark and the shutdown of The Initiative developer
- It's another example of the impacts of consumers voicing frustrations about rising game prices
After the Nintendo Switch 2 showcase, Nintendo revealed a new $80 game price standard, and it didn't take very long for Microsoft to follow suit for Xbox titles. Now, it's taken a drastic turn just weeks after the controversial announcement.
As reported by our friends at Windows Central, Microsoft is backtracking on $79.99 game prices for its mainline titles, starting with The Outer Worlds 2, an upcoming title for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will also process refunds for players who have already pre-ordered the title, releasing on October 29, 2025.
In a statement to Windows Central, Microsoft said: "We're fully focused on bringing players incredible worlds to explore and will keep our full-priced holiday releases, including The Outer Worlds 2, at $69.99, in line with current market conditions".
This comes shortly after the cancellation of its recently announced titles, Perfect Dark, Everwild, and an unannounced project, along with the shutdown of Perfect Dark's developer, The Initiative.
This also isn't the first time we've seen a backtrack on the controversy of new game prices; Gearbox Software announced Borderlands 4 won't cost $79.99, but instead stick with the current $69.99 standard, after major uproar due to Randy Pitchford's comments.
It's now left the door wide open for Nintendo to revert to industry-standard game prices, and perhaps acts as a warning to Sony and other game publishers who intend to raise prices.
Analysis: The game development excuse is out of the window, so don't stop voicing your frustrations now
While I can't say I'm surprised since I've said multiple times that voting with your wallet can make changes, Microsoft's reasoning for its return to the $69.99 standard is one that has exposed something significant.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The excuse of video game development costs ultimately leading to higher retail prices is now bogus, as Microsoft cited this as a reason. So, what suddenly changed overnight?
The backlash towards The Outer Worlds 2's price is simply another example of why consumers mustn't ignore egregious stunts, and I'm certain that's why Microsoft has conceded. It also makes me wonder what would have happened if consumers applied the same pressure on the industry when game prices suddenly jumped to $69.99 (which I still want gone).
Will Nintendo follow suit? No, I don't think so, because I think it's already too late since the Switch 2 has launched, and Mario Kart World, an $80 game, is selling like hotcakes.
Do I think it will scare Sony and other publishers? Yes, and rightly so, because the last thing we need is for the dust to settle on game prices, leading to yet another increase in the near future.
You might also like...
- Gamers, I told you voting with your wallet matters – and Borderlands 4's price tag is a prime example
- Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser says 'stay tuned' when asked about the absence of a mainline Mario game for the Switch 2
- Nintendo of America president says 'tariffs were not factored into the price' of the Switch 2 and weighs in on the price of games
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.