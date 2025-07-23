Microsoft has fallen back on its $80 game price standard, starting with The Outer Worlds 2

It comes after the cancellation of Perfect Dark and the shutdown of The Initiative developer

It's another example of the impacts of consumers voicing frustrations about rising game prices

After the Nintendo Switch 2 showcase, Nintendo revealed a new $80 game price standard, and it didn't take very long for Microsoft to follow suit for Xbox titles. Now, it's taken a drastic turn just weeks after the controversial announcement.

As reported by our friends at Windows Central, Microsoft is backtracking on $79.99 game prices for its mainline titles, starting with The Outer Worlds 2, an upcoming title for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will also process refunds for players who have already pre-ordered the title, releasing on October 29, 2025.

In a statement to Windows Central, Microsoft said: "We're fully focused on bringing players incredible worlds to explore and will keep our full-priced holiday releases, including The Outer Worlds 2, at $69.99, in line with current market conditions".

This comes shortly after the cancellation of its recently announced titles, Perfect Dark, Everwild, and an unannounced project, along with the shutdown of Perfect Dark's developer, The Initiative.

This also isn't the first time we've seen a backtrack on the controversy of new game prices; Gearbox Software announced Borderlands 4 won't cost $79.99, but instead stick with the current $69.99 standard, after major uproar due to Randy Pitchford's comments.

It's now left the door wide open for Nintendo to revert to industry-standard game prices, and perhaps acts as a warning to Sony and other game publishers who intend to raise prices.

(Image credit: Xbox)

Analysis: The game development excuse is out of the window, so don't stop voicing your frustrations now

While I can't say I'm surprised since I've said multiple times that voting with your wallet can make changes, Microsoft's reasoning for its return to the $69.99 standard is one that has exposed something significant.

The excuse of video game development costs ultimately leading to higher retail prices is now bogus, as Microsoft cited this as a reason. So, what suddenly changed overnight?

The backlash towards The Outer Worlds 2's price is simply another example of why consumers mustn't ignore egregious stunts, and I'm certain that's why Microsoft has conceded. It also makes me wonder what would have happened if consumers applied the same pressure on the industry when game prices suddenly jumped to $69.99 (which I still want gone).

Will Nintendo follow suit? No, I don't think so, because I think it's already too late since the Switch 2 has launched, and Mario Kart World, an $80 game, is selling like hotcakes.

Do I think it will scare Sony and other publishers? Yes, and rightly so, because the last thing we need is for the dust to settle on game prices, leading to yet another increase in the near future.