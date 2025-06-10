MindsEye is apparently a real game that's out now, but its 'day one' patch won't actually arrive on day one for Xbox players

The day one patch for MindsEye has been delayed for Xbox "due to varied certification"

The update can now be installed for PS5 and PC

Build A Rocket Boy said the patch for Xbox Series X and Series S will arrive "as soon as possible"

Developer Build A Rocket Boy has informed MindsEye players that the day one patch for Xbox has been delayed.

In case you missed it, the dystopian action-adventure game published by IO Interactive launched today and is now available across PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Like many games nowadays, Build A Rocket Boy has confirmed that a day one update, which it's calling Update 2, is now available to download and features "key final refinements" that include gameplay improvements, visual polish, stability fixes, and performance tuning.

The studio "highly recommends" installing Update 2 "to ensure MindsEye plays as we intended." PS5 and PC players can go ahead and download the patch right now, however, Xbox players will need to wait a little bit longer.

According to a post on the game's subreddit, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S patch has been delayed "due to varied certification" and will be made available "as soon as possible".

The patch on PS5 is 8GB, but will be double that at 16GB on PC and Xbox.

In terms of what's next for MindsEye, the studio has said its post-launch plans are "already in motion" and that players can expect more updates and refinements "coming shortly after release" with more to come down the road.

"We want MindsEye to be a game that continues to grow with its players, and we’ll be listening closely to your feedback as we go," Build A Rocket Boy announced.

"Expect updates, refinements, and adjustments - based on what you’re telling us. Launch may be the milestone, but it’s far from the final word."