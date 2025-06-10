Don't worry, Team Cherry says Hollow Knight: Silksong won't be an Xbox Asus ROG Ally exclusive

Team Cherry has clarified that Hollow Knight: Silksong won't be an Xbox Asus ROG Ally launch exclusive

The new console is launching later this year, and it was suggested that the game will launch as a tie-in exclusive

Team Cherry marketing manager Matthew 'Leth' Griffin has confirmed that Silksong is "not tied to a console release"

Hollow Knight: Silksong developer Team Cherry has confirmed that the game won't be tied to the release of the Xbox Asus ROG Ally later this year.

The highly anticipated Hollow Knight sequel, unfortunately, still doesn't have a firm release date, but during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, it was announced that the game will be available for the new Xbox Asus ROG Ally and Xbox Asus ROG Ally X handhelds.

During the broadcast, Xbox president Sarah Bond said that Silksong will be "available at launch and in Game Pass when Ally releases later this year", leading some fans to believe that the game will be an exclusive launch title for the hardware.

However, Team Cherry has now said that this won't be the case and has since cleared up the confusion.

"I confirmed before [the] Holiday," wrote Team Cherry marketing manager Matthew Griffin in the game's official Discord. "We are not tied to a console release."

This suggests that the new Xbox handheld will be released before the game; let's just hope that Silksong will arrive before the year is up.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced back in 2019 and will also be launching on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

