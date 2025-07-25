Foundation season 3 just introduced a character who may be central to its biggest plot twist

The individual in question appears at a lavish party being thrown on Kalgan

Fans of Isaac Asimov's book series namesake will know where the story goes from here

Foundation season 3 episode 3 has landed on Apple TV+ – and it introduces a character who seems destined to play a major role in this season's biggest story twist.

This season's latest entry, titled 'When a Book Finds You', sees Han Pritcher (Brandon P Bell), along with Toran and Bayta Mallow (Cody Fern and Synnøve Karlsen), attend a lavish party that's being thrown by The Mule on Kalgan. Remember: Pritcher asked the newly-married Mallows to accompany him as he goes undercover to try and learn more about Foundation season 3's primary villain, and it's during this soiree that we finally meet the individual I'm alluding to.

Full spoilers immediately follow for Foundation season 3's newest episode and Isaac Asimov's book series, which the Apple TV Original is based on. Turn back now if you haven't streamed it yet.

Magnifico Giganticus (right) has more ties to The Mule (left) than you might realize (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Magnifico Giganitcus, a musician who works for The Mule (Pilou Asbaek) – seemingly against his will, given how The Mule treats him – and who's portrayed by Tómas Lemarquis, is the character we're introduced to. Viewers may recognize Lemarquis from by Caliban in X-Men: Apocalypse, the third entry in 20th Century Fox's now-defunct X-Men reboot film franchise.

Despite the fact he's treated unfairly (read: physically abused) by The Mule in Foundation, Magnifico is a key part of the former's inner circle. Indeed, Magnifico 's music not only keeps The Mule calm, but also has an emotionally intoxicating effect on people who aren't used to hearing it. We see as much in this season's third episode, with numerous people hypnotized by his electronic beats on the dance floor.

Anyway, long story short: Magnifico flees Kalgan with Toran and Bayta after the latter convinces him to leave with them. The pair think they can learn more information about The Mule from Magnifico , which could aid The Foundation in its attempts to stop The Mule from becoming the galaxy's new tyrant.

Bayta takes pity on Magnifico and helps him escape Kalgan (Image credit: Apple TV+)

But all is not what it seems, because Magnifico isn't a real person, nor is he someone who actively wants to help The Foundation.

In 'Foundation and Empire', the second novel in Asimov's original 'Foundation' book trilogy, it's eventually revealed that Magnifico is The Mule in disguise. Indeed, it's all a facade so that The Mule can learn the location of Second Foundation, aka the secret collective of Mentalics – essentially, people with psychic abilities like The Mule – that's led (in one of the best Apple TV+ shows, anyway) by Gaal Dornick.

Foundation's TV adaptation looks like it's slightly tweaked this storyline, with Magnifico likely being some sort of holographic projection created by The Mule. That way, the psionic warlord can be in two places at once, with Asbaek playing The Mule and Lemarquis tackling the role of Magnifico.

If Apple's live-action reimagining follows the rest of this storyline as it's outlined in Asimov's literary works, the reveal that Magnifico is actually The Mule will be a hugely shocking moment for anyone who's watching the show but hasn't read the books. Well, it would be if I hadn't just spoiled it – but hey, that's your fault for reading an article that warned you there were big spoilers ahead!

We'll see if The Mule and Magnifico are one and the same as the tech giant's space opera progresses. In the meantime, read more exclusive season 3 coverage below.