AMD's flagship mobile processor will power the GPD Win 5 handheld – and get ready to pay GPU money
Get your rent money ready...
- For the first time ever, the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 will be used in GPD's new handheld gaming PC
- Its currently AMD's most powerful mobile processor
- The GPD Win 5 is expected to be fully unveiled at Chinajoy 2025
Handheld gaming is expanding with new devices like the MSI Claw A8 and ROG Xbox Ally on the horizon, but pricing has been a significant concern for many. However, a handheld that could easily eclipse other handheld PCs has been teased – and it will likely launch with a hefty price tag.
As reported by our friends at Tom's Hardware, GPD has teased a new handheld gaming PC on X, the GPD Win 5, powered by AMD's most powerful mobile 'Strix Halo' processor, the Ryzen AI Max+ 395. It's expected to be unveiled at Chinajoy 2025, which begins on August 1.
In the video (which you can find below), the GPD Win 5 is running Black Myth Wukong, and achieving up to 200 fps. Now, it's too early to make performance comparisons, as we don't know what graphics settings are enabled or if frame generation is being used (which I would assume it is).
However, we know that the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 gets very close to an RTX 4070 laptop GPU in terms of performance – and that's quite possibly the best feat achieved by any AMD APU or SoC. It can run Cyberpunk 2077 at an average of 77 fps at 1440p on high graphics settings, with FSR 3 quality enabled, as highlighted in this benchmark test by AMD APU Gaming on YouTube.
Breaking news! The GPD WIN 5 is expected to make its debut at Chinajoy 2025 pic.twitter.com/G6cwqajspJJuly 24, 2025
Analysis: This niche handheld gaming PC is the only one with the right to be priced above $1,000
Don't get it twisted, this is still a handheld device, and I'd find it very hard to spend a fortune on one personally, but this GPD Win 5 is likely the only device to warrant a hefty price tag.
Its Strix Halo APU is the best gift that any portable device and even small form factor desktop PCs could ask for. The Cyberpunk 2077 benchmarks alone should be a strong indication of that, but it's just a matter of how well the processor is utilized within a handheld chassis.
With power equipped for high-level performance (TDP hitting 58W), it introduces concerns about battery life and adequate cooling in a small portable device. If it isn't a watered-down version of the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 we know of, then the GPD Win 5 handheld would essentially wield the power of a gaming laptop that sits right behind an RTX 4070 model.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
One thing is clear though; this will almost certainly cost a fortune, and while I've been critical of mainstream handhelds being too costly, this is a perfect fit for a niche device – and a purchase I could get behind if one wanted a handheld to last years without needing an upgrade.
You might also like this...
- The Steam Deck 2 and a home console are reportedly in the works – and Sony may be helping to turn the handheld into the portable PlayStation game device I really want
- Amazon Prime Day might be long gone, but that doesn't mean deals for handhelds are over – the Lenovo Legion Go S is now at the same price as the Steam Deck
- Forget the Switch 2 – this dual-screen handheld gaming PC brings back the glory days of the Nintendo DS, but with all your Steam games
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.