AMD's flagship mobile processor will power the GPD Win 5 handheld – and get ready to pay GPU money

For the first time ever, the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 will be used in GPD's new handheld gaming PC

Its currently AMD's most powerful mobile processor

The GPD Win 5 is expected to be fully unveiled at Chinajoy 2025

Handheld gaming is expanding with new devices like the MSI Claw A8 and ROG Xbox Ally on the horizon, but pricing has been a significant concern for many. However, a handheld that could easily eclipse other handheld PCs has been teased – and it will likely launch with a hefty price tag.

As reported by our friends at Tom's Hardware, GPD has teased a new handheld gaming PC on X, the GPD Win 5, powered by AMD's most powerful mobile 'Strix Halo' processor, the Ryzen AI Max+ 395. It's expected to be unveiled at Chinajoy 2025, which begins on August 1.

In the video (which you can find below), the GPD Win 5 is running Black Myth Wukong, and achieving up to 200 fps. Now, it's too early to make performance comparisons, as we don't know what graphics settings are enabled or if frame generation is being used (which I would assume it is).

However, we know that the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 gets very close to an RTX 4070 laptop GPU in terms of performance – and that's quite possibly the best feat achieved by any AMD APU or SoC. It can run Cyberpunk 2077 at an average of 77 fps at 1440p on high graphics settings, with FSR 3 quality enabled, as highlighted in this benchmark test by AMD APU Gaming on YouTube.

Analysis: This niche handheld gaming PC is the only one with the right to be priced above $1,000

Don't get it twisted, this is still a handheld device, and I'd find it very hard to spend a fortune on one personally, but this GPD Win 5 is likely the only device to warrant a hefty price tag.

Its Strix Halo APU is the best gift that any portable device and even small form factor desktop PCs could ask for. The Cyberpunk 2077 benchmarks alone should be a strong indication of that, but it's just a matter of how well the processor is utilized within a handheld chassis.

With power equipped for high-level performance (TDP hitting 58W), it introduces concerns about battery life and adequate cooling in a small portable device. If it isn't a watered-down version of the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 we know of, then the GPD Win 5 handheld would essentially wield the power of a gaming laptop that sits right behind an RTX 4070 model.

One thing is clear though; this will almost certainly cost a fortune, and while I've been critical of mainstream handhelds being too costly, this is a perfect fit for a niche device – and a purchase I could get behind if one wanted a handheld to last years without needing an upgrade.