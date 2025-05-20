MSI's new Nintendo Switch 2 rival is official – here are 3 reasons why I'm excited about the AMD-powered Claw A8

Computex 2025 is now underway with companies and manufacturers set to showcase upcoming desktop and portable PC hardware – and MSI has just set the tone for the remainder of the biggest tech event.

After numerous rumors regarding a potential new AMD-powered handheld, MSI has officially announced the new MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM handheld gaming PC. As speculated, it will use AMD's latest Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU, as MSI moves away from Intel's Core Ultra 7 258V used in the Claw 8 AI+.

It's certainly a big surprise despite the previous leaks, and there are some key takeaways to make – from its new design down to its potential performance capabilities. Here's everything you should look forward to with the Claw A8 handheld gaming PC.

1. It will be powered by AMD's Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU

(Image credit: MSI)

While AMD's latest handheld processor, the Ryzen Z2 Extreme, has been included in the prototype version of the Lenovo Legion Go 2 (and supposedly the rumored Xbox handheld), the new MSI Claw A8 will join it in doing so – and may even launch ahead of it.

However, the highlight is that the Ryzen Z2 Extreme is expected to be Team Red's most powerful handheld Z2 chip yet, and an upgrade from the original Ryzen Z1 Extreme (used in the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go). It has 8 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores, a sizable jump from the previous 12 GPU cores on the Z1 Extreme.

We've not seen any handheld gaming PC officially use the Ryzen Z2 Extreme yet, besides the Legion Go prototype – and its specifications suggest it will be competing against Intel's Core Ultra 7 258V used in the MSI Claw 8 AI+, so it'll be exciting to see which device (between the Claw 8 AI+ and the Claw A8) comes out on top.

2. The Claw A8 may be a slightly cheaper alternative to the new Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition

(Image credit: MSI)

Since prices aren't announced yet, there's no clarity on the new MSI Claw A8's price. However, it may be the slightly cheaper alternative to the new Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition; it's using Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth 5.3 instead of Intel's Wi-Fi 7 with Bluetooth 5.4 (which makes sense since there's no Intel chip here).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It will also have up to 24GB LPDDR5 RAM support, instead of the Claw 8 AI+'s 32GB RAM, which means there may be two different configurations of the Claw A8 to choose from.

We should have more clarity on pricing during Computex 2025, but the price difference may stem mostly from the Ryzen Z2 Extreme's performance versus the Core Ultra 7 258V.

3. It has a new design for hand comfort and a new green color scheme

(Image credit: MSI)

As you can see in the images, it looks like the MSI Claw A8 will feature a different design to provide more hand comfort. The handles appear to be curved inwards, which looks very similar to the Asus ROG Ally's, and this could go a long way in providing extra comfort for those long hours of gaming.

I'm happy to see that MSI has kept the 8-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with the Claw A8, as it's the ideal amount of screen space to get the best out of portable gaming. It'll also be interesting to see how the Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor tackles the resolution, and see how it fares against its counterpart's processor.

So far, it looks like we'll have the same snow-white color scheme from the Polar Tempest Claw 8 AI+ on the Claw A8, alongside an entirely new green color to choose from. There's currently no confirmation on a release date, price, or availability, but you can expect to see further details during Computex 2025.