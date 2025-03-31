Asus just teased that it's 'cooking something up,' and it might just be the rumored Xbox handheld

Asus just teased it's 'cooking something up' on X (formerly Twitter)

We think the device might be the rumored Xbox handheld

The computer brand is promising more power with the device

Sure, we’re all waiting for Nintendo to spill all the remaining beans about the Switch 2 during its ‘Direct’ live stream on April 2, 2025, but there is another handheld courting our attention right now.

ASUS has just formally teased a gaming handheld in one of the most delightful ways possible. This comes after rumors of Microsoft partnering with the tech brand on a potential Xbox gaming handheld. We're hoping that means a device that’s as well equipped as a Steam Deck with Xbox flare.

The teaser, which was posted on X (formerly Twitter), reads, “Our little robot friend is cooking something up… #ROG #ROGALLY #PlayALLYourGames #NextLevelGaming” and features a 34-second video of that ‘little robot friend’ building out something on a large-screen monitor and then tossing a ROG Ally and a ROG Raikiri Pro controller into a chamber emitting smoke.

Our little robot friend is cooking something up...#ROG #ROGALLY #PlayALLYourGames #NextLevelGaming pic.twitter.com/nDG7rlEIhHMarch 31, 2025

What comes out? Well, it’s seemingly the rumored ASUS x Xbox handheld, and we couldn’t be more excited. The device that appears has a simple character winking with one eye with a grin and controls on either side.

It’s worth noting that on the screen during the building process, four things are being worked on:

Marathon Stamina

Faster Speeds

More Capacity

Fresh Look!

(Image credit: Asus)

e qualities of both an upgrade to the ASUS Rog Ally and what you’d want from a portable handheld console. While the original post on X doesn’t exactly mention Xbox anywhere, this post comes after rumors earlier this year, and Xbox did slide in here with a reply.

The social team at Xbox responded with a member showing a side-eye, at least hopefully hinting at the partnership or maybe just causing false hope for us all.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Either way, whether this future ASUS ROG device runs on the Xbox platform or opts for an alternative operating system, it surely seems that it will be plenty powerful. Asus also seemingly wants to get ahead of Nintendo’s much-anticipated Direct stream on April 2, 2025.

As for when Asus we’ll share more, no exact date or timeframe is given. Though Computex 2025, which kicks off on May 19, 2025, is a potential event where this device could debut. Either route, stick with TechRadar for the news as it breaks during the April 2 Nintendo Direct and forever when Asus is ready to share more.