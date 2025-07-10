Fortnite's popular Blitz Royale could become a permanent game mode as Epic Games extends it by four more weeks
New weekly updates are coming soon
- Fortnite's Blitz Royale mode has been extended by four weeks
- Starting July 15, new weekly updates will be added that will include new abilities, locations, and surprise collaborations
- Fans are hoping that this means Epic is considering making the mode permanent
Epic Games has extended Fortnite's Blitz Royale play period by four more weeks, making fans wonder if the studio plans on making the mode a permanent feature.
Blitz Royale, a fast-paced, 32-player version of regular Battle Royale matches that only last for five minutes, was added to the game last month. But what was sure to be a limited-time game mode could potentially stick around for good.
In a new social media post, Epic Games announced that "four more weeks of updates" are on the way, with the first beginning on July 15.
The developer also teased that new abilities, locations, like Mega City, and surprise collaborations will be dropping over the next month.
It’s all about that Blitz - four more weeks of updates comin’ your way!New loot drops, new map updates, new surprise collabs! pic.twitter.com/GqNIDkxZtpJuly 9, 2025
With Epic Games extending the Blitz Royale, players are curious to see if this means the game mode will become a permanent fixture of the popular online shooter.
"I love Blitz, it should definitely remain permanent. Wonder if it’ll come to FN as a permanent mode for next season," one user said on the game's subreddit.
It seems that the developer is already considering it, because earlier this month, it released a poll on X / Twitter asking fans what changes they'd like to see besides "make Blitz permanent".
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The options include new points of interest, more collaboration items, new Boons and Powers, and "more Megalo Don plz", suggesting that improvements to the game mode are already in the works.
Epic has yet to detail the content of the next month of Blitz Royale, but those who have missed out will be able to jump in in the coming days.
You might also like...
- Best PS5 games 2025 - the top 26 PlayStation 5 titles to play right now
- I’ve spent 40 hours exploring Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and it’s an incredible sequel that builds upon its unique predecessor to become a masterpiece
- Naughty Dog's latest update for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered lets you play the story in a chronological order but I think this risks blunting the emotional impact of the whole narrative
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.