Fortnite 's Blitz Royale mode has been extended by four weeks

Starting July 15, new weekly updates will be added that will include new abilities, locations, and surprise collaborations

Fans are hoping that this means Epic is considering making the mode permanent

Epic Games has extended Fortnite's Blitz Royale play period by four more weeks, making fans wonder if the studio plans on making the mode a permanent feature.

Blitz Royale, a fast-paced, 32-player version of regular Battle Royale matches that only last for five minutes, was added to the game last month. But what was sure to be a limited-time game mode could potentially stick around for good.

In a new social media post, Epic Games announced that "four more weeks of updates" are on the way, with the first beginning on July 15.

The developer also teased that new abilities, locations, like Mega City, and surprise collaborations will be dropping over the next month.

It’s all about that Blitz - four more weeks of updates comin’ your way!New loot drops, new map updates, new surprise collabs! pic.twitter.com/GqNIDkxZtpJuly 9, 2025

With Epic Games extending the Blitz Royale, players are curious to see if this means the game mode will become a permanent fixture of the popular online shooter.

"I love Blitz, it should definitely remain permanent. Wonder if it’ll come to FN as a permanent mode for next season," one user said on the game's subreddit.

It seems that the developer is already considering it, because earlier this month, it released a poll on X / Twitter asking fans what changes they'd like to see besides "make Blitz permanent".

The options include new points of interest, more collaboration items, new Boons and Powers, and "more Megalo Don plz", suggesting that improvements to the game mode are already in the works.

Epic has yet to detail the content of the next month of Blitz Royale, but those who have missed out will be able to jump in in the coming days.