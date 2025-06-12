A Fortnite Superman skin is set to be added next month, based on the new version as featured in James Gunn's Superman. Interestingly, players can actually unlock the skin now, though there will still be additional cosmetics to get once the pass goes live for everyone.

What's new in Fortnite? (Image credit: Epic Games) Fortnite just launched its newest season. We're now at the beginning of Chapter 6 Season 3, titled Fortnite Super. This major update added Superman, Robin, and other Heroes to the game, alongside a whole host of super-powered items and weapons. You can now unlock three new map locations, with Utopia City being a real highlight. Elsewhere, Fortnite OG just got its newest season.

Now that a brand new season of Fortnite has launched, there's a completely fresh map to try out, and the addition of a superhero ranking system. There are ranks to rise through in each match, giving you access to progressively more powerful gear. We've got a couple of months until the next season of Fortnite arrives, but there's plenty to keep us busy until then.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Superman skin, including when it's coming to the game and details on how to unlock it early. As new info is revealed closer to launch, we'll be sure to update this page.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite's Superman skin will release on July 11, 2025. This can be seen in the in-game calendar that's on the main menu screen before loading into a match. Battle Pass owners can unlock Superman and additional Superman items by completing Quests starting July 11. The Super Battle Pass is available to progress in now until August 8, 2025.

The best place to keep up on specific updates closer to the launch of the new season is the Fortnite Status Twitter account. We'll be sure to keep this page up to date as well.

How to unlock the Fortnite Superman skin early

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can actually unlock the main Superman Fortnite skin early by purchasing the Premium Battle Pass. This grants access to the Battle Pass, 25 levels, as well as the skin. This costs 2800 V-Bucks and instantly unlocks Superman. This is the same skin as you'll get on July 11, though there will be additional cosmetics to earn via Quests once the pass is live.

Epic usually details the rewards associated with bonus skins like Superman, closer to their launch date. On release, the Superman skin will have five additional rewards to earn, with five more being added a week after. This is how bonus skins have worked for quite a while, so hopefully Superman follows suit. If anything changes, we'll be sure to update this page.

