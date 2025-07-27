A massive 28,000mAh battery makes the FOSSiBOT F107 Pro feel more like a rugged tablet

FOSSiBOT F107 Pro blends 200MP photography with bulk, weight, and questionable image processing

Starlight Night Vision from the F107 Pro could work, but only under ideal outdoor conditions

Night vision in smartphones has long been synonymous with grainy black-and-white images, often requiring infrared lighting to function.

The FOSSiBOT F107 Pro claims to challenge this status quo with what it calls “Starlight Night Vision,” a technology which promises full-color visibility in near-total darkness.

The core of the F107 Pro’s pitch lies in its ability to capture full-color imagery in lighting conditions as low as 0.0005 lux.

Color night vision at near-total darkness levels

For comparison, this device can capture decent images in an environment that's darker than a moonless night in the wilderness.

This feat is supposedly achieved through a large-aperture lens and an ultra-sensitive sensor that uses ambient light sources like stars and scattered moonlight.

If it works as advertised, it could be valuable for field professionals or extreme outdoor users.

But it’s worth asking how often such perfect low-light conditions align in real-world use, and whether typical users will experience the kind of visual clarity the device showcases in marketing materials.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In terms of photography specs, the rugged smartphone certainly doesn’t hold back.

A 200MP main camera and a 50MP wide-angle macro lens make for an ambitious setup, while a 32MP front camera rounds things out for video calls or vlogging.

Although large sensor numbers don’t always guarantee image quality, processing software and lens quality play a crucial role too.

And with rugged phones, camera optimization is often where manufacturers cut corners in favor of durability.

On the performance side, the F107 Pro runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 5G processor and boasts up to 30GB RAM (with virtual memory expansion) and 512GB of onboard storage, expandable to 2TB.

That’s enough power to multitask, store extensive media files, or run demanding business smartphone applications.

The phone also carries a massive 28,000mAh battery, which seems more aligned with rugged tablet territory.

While impressive, this also means a heavier, bulkier device, which everyday users may find less convenient.

This device is physically resilient, and it is built to survive drops, dust, water, and temperature extremes with MIL-STD-810H certification and IP68/IP69K ratings.

The F107 Pro may not replace a flagship for casual users, but it’s certainly built to compete in the niche market of field-ready devices.

Via Androidpc