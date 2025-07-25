It's almost time for students to head back to school, and to make the transition easier (and more secure), 1Password offering a significant discount on some of its plans.

TechRadar Pro Readers who decide to head over to 1Password's website right now and make a purchase can grab the Individual or Family plan with a 50% discount - that means 1Password Individual will cost $1.50 a month, and 1Password Family for just $2.50 a month.

1Password is one of the best password managers we've reviewed, well-known for its easy to use interface and wide device compatibility.

Back to School Save 50% 1Password Individual Plan: was $3 now $1.50 at anrdoezrs.net 1Password's Individual plan back to school discount brings the per-month cost down to $1.50 for an entire year. It includes everything you would expect from a top password manager, and even provides secure sharing and unlimited devices.

Back to School Save 50% 1Password Family Plan: was $5 now $2.50 at anrdoezrs.net This back to school discount brings the 1Password Family plan down to just $2.50 per month for the entire year. This plan gives you everything offered in the individual plan across 6 accounts with unlimited vault sharing and admin controls.

What's in it for me?

1Password is a top tier password manager that earned 4 stars in our 1Password review.

We really liked that you can install 1Password on an unlimited number of devices, and the secure document storage.

It protects all your files and passwords with AES 256-bit encryption, and the app and browser extensions are very intuitive and easy to use, making it an excellent choice for youngsters and adults alike.

It also includes a password generator, and is definitely one of the best password managers for families.

How to claim this offer?

This limited time offer is only available through 1Password's offer page, where you will need to select either the Individual or Family plan, per your preferences, and create your account.

After that, all you need to do is download and install the 1Password app and the browser extension, and that’s it - you are now ready to safeguard your online accounts just in time for school to start!