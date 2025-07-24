It's that time of the year again, the one where prospective students and faculty prepare for another year at school or college. It's also the time of year when several retailers ramp up their back-to-school sales. One such retailer is the official Dell Store, which has just launched a huge seasonal sale covering everything from super-basic options to high-end premium machines.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've rounded up the seven best laptop deals in today's sale, starting at $249 for this super-cheap Dell 15 laptop - a great option if you're just looking for something to cover the basics.

Need something with a little more power? A few more highlights include this upgraded Dell 15 for $479 (was $749) or this Inspiron 14 for $549 (was $849) – both some of the best mid-range Windows laptop deals you'll find anywhere right now.

Finally, those looking for something a little special can check out the excellent Dell XPS 13 for $749 (was $1,199) or this powerful RTX 5070-equipped Alienware 16X gaming laptop for $1,799 (was $2,099). You can read more about all these deals in more detail just down below.

7 best laptop deals at Dell

Dell 15 laptop: was $379.99 now $249.99 at Dell Processor: AMD Ryzen 3-7320U

RAM: 8GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB SSD If you're looking for a cheap machine to handle the basics, then this Dell 15 laptop is almost unbelievably affordable thanks to the Dell Back to School sale this week. Although it's only got a combination of a Ryzen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, these should suffice if you're just looking to do simple tasks like browsing, answering emails, or streaming content.

Dell 15 laptop: was $749.99 now $479.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i7-1355U

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB SSD Here's another great deal on a Dell 15 laptop courtesy of the Dell Back to School sale. This time, it's on a much higher-end configuration, with a decent Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM - meaning, you've got plenty of power under the hood right now. This is a very, very sensible all-rounder if you're looking for a machine that can handle relatively intensive tasks like big spreadsheets or a large amount of browser tabs.

Dell Inspiron 14: was $849.99 now $549.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core 7-150U

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD If you want a relatively small laptop on a budget, the Dell Inspiron 14 is a fantastic choice. While it's a little pricier than some options, the combination of an Intel Core 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD makes this one great for even relatively demanding applications. At 14-inches, it's also much more portable than some 16-inch and bigger options.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199.99 now $749.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB SSD Dell's XPS 13 laptops are always worth keeping an eye out for during official sales for deals just like this fantastic clearance deal on the entry-level Snapdragon model. At just $749, this one is an absolute steal considering you get great performance, a 512GB SSD, and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model. Note, however, it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel versions.

Dell 14 Plus: was $1,249.99 now $849.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a bit on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display, meaning it's absolutely stacked with features. If I were looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $1,049.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD And, if you're looking for more storage on your drive, you can also find a great discount on this slightly specced-out XPS 13 in the Dell back-to-school sale. You'll get the same excellent Snapdragon chipset as the basic configuration above but a significantly bigger 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM for more multi-tasking headroom.

Alienware 16X Aurora gaming laptop: was $2,099.99 now $1,799.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 2TB SSD And lastly, but certainly not least, check out this discounted Alienware 16X Aurora in the Dell Back to School sale. Admittedly, it's not the cheapest listing available at Dell this week, but it is the best gaming laptop deal, in my opinion. With an RTX 5070 graphics card, Ultra 9 chipset, and a whopping 32GB of RAM, this one is all set for excellent performance right out the box.

