Dell launches big Summer sale ahead of 4th of July: I've picked the 6 best laptop deals

The official Dell Store has just launched a big 'Summer Savings' event ahead of the 4th of July, and it's offering some of the best laptop deals of the year so far.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been scanning through the entire sale today to find the top listings. I'm pleased to note that there are great options today for everything from cost-effective machines for work or school to high-end premium XPS models.

If you're on a budget, then you'll struggle to find a better deal this weekend than this Dell Inspiron 16 for $549 (was $799). Alongside an extremely competitive Ryzen 7 chipset, a 1TB storage drive makes this one a great bang-for-the-buck all-rounder that's perfect for college students or working from home.

If you've got more to spend, then I'd also recommend the Dell 14 Plus for $899 (was $1,249). This model is one of our favorite laptops of 2025 so far, and the configuration that's on sale here features an Ultra7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5k display, meaning it's extremely feature-packed for the money.

You can read more about these laptop deals and others just down below. While you're here, it's worth heading over to our main 4th of July sales page for more early deals at other leading retailers.

6 best laptop deals in the Dell Summer sale

Dell Inspiron 16: was $799.99 now $549.99 at Dell Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-8840U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD This Dell Inspiron 16 features a stacked line-up of specs for an excellent price point. If you're looking for a powerful laptop on a budget, you'll be hard-pressed to beat this particular model with its Ryzen 7 chipset and 1TB SSD. At 16-inches, it's not the smallest laptop in the world, but you do get some exceptional specs for the price.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $799.99 now $549.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 3050

Processor: Intel Core i5-13450HX

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD This Dell G15 isn't a super high-end machine, but it's one of the cheapest gaming laptops you'll find anywhere in the 4th of July sales. With an RTX 3050 graphics card you'll definitely have to tweak a few settings here and there to get smooth gameplay but this machine will definitely run less demanding and older titles. A decent Core i5 chipset means this one can also serve as a suitable machine for work or college.

Dell Inspiron 14: was $849.99 now $599.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core 7-150U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD If you want a relatively small laptop on a budget, then this Dell Inspiron 14 is a fantastic choice. While it's a little pricier than some options, the combination of an Intel Core 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD means this one is great for even relatively demanding applications. At 14-inches, it's also much more portable than some 16-inch and bigger options.

Dell 14 Plus: was $1,249.99 now $899.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a little on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display - meaning it's absolutely stacked for features. If I was looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD No list of Dell laptop deals is complete without one of the brand's well-known premium XPS models. Right now, one of the biggest discounts you'll find anywhere on site is for this Snapdragon-equipped model, which also features an impressive 32GB of RAM. With a Snapdragon chipset, you'll get great performance and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model, although it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel models.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-256V

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD Speaking of which, if you'd prefer to go for an Intel-based XPS 13 you'll also find a great deal at Dell this weekend. With an Ultra 7 chipset, this configuration will feature great performance and Thunderbolt 4 ports. That said, you will get slightly worse battery life and you're also dropping down to 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

