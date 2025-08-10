Looking for a TV upgrade that offers a lot for the money? Right now, you can get this highly-rated TCL QM7K 55-inch 4K Mini LED TV at Best Buy for $699.99 (was $1,299.99).

Mini-LED TVs have become more popular lately as they have much greater control over the brightness and contrast to create a sharper and clearer picture in most environments. The many tiny LEDs that make up the screen can adjust to match specific colors much more precisely than the typical backlit TV, so you can get a technologically advanced and color-rich TV at a bargain price in this latest sale.

We recommend the 55-inch version of the TCL QM7K for most people because it offers such exceptional value for money. This $600 discount effectively cuts the price in half, and it's the lowest price of all sizes on offer.

However, the larger display sizes are on sale, too, if you have the room and money for them. TCL QM7K Mini-LED TV ranges from 55 to 115 inches (something that's rare to see in a commercial TV lineup), all of which are discounted at various rates.

Today's best mini-LED TV deal

TCL QM7K 55-inch 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,299.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The TCL QM7K is one of our top-rated mini-LED TVs and it's now almost half price at Best Buy. In terms of numbers, the display features up to 2,500 local dimming zones and can reach up to 3,000 nits of brightness, which helps to maximize brightness and contrast. The result of that, as we found in our review, is that you get "vibrant picture" quality. There's also a Halo Control feature, which specifically tackles blooming to improve the image further. It's a solid all-around option for movies, streaming, sports and games. We recommend the 55-inch version for most people, but you can also save big on larger sizes from 65 inches to 115 inches.

The TCL QM7K scored 4.5 out of five in our TCL QM7K Mini-LED TV review. We highlighted the "vibrant picture with good contrast" and features like Halo Control to minimize "blooming," an issue where brightness from one area bleeds into darker surrounding areas. It boasts up to 2,500 local dimming zones and up to 3,000 nits of brightness, which help keep picture quality consistent.

It's easy to set up and use, too. The super slim build and built-in cable management make it easier to fit onto smaller tables and spaces, and the integrated speaker system means you don't have to buy your own speakers to pair with it. Overall, it's a great starter mini-LED TV for apartment-dwellers and homeowners alike for watching shows, movies, sports, and even gaming.

For other recommendations, take a look at our best TVs and best mini-LED TVs. If you have doubts, I'd also recommend reading our article explaining why it's worth buying a mid-range mini-LED TV over a cheap one.