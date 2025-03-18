QLED vs OLED vs micro-LED: Which is the best TV tech in 2025?

TV tech in 2025 is evolving rapidly, offering viewers ever more sophisticated ways to experience their favourite films, TV shows, and games with stunning realism and detail.

The leading technologies among the best TVs are QLED, OLED, and micro-LED – three distinct display options that promise stunning visuals but differ in their core design, performance, and price points.

Quantum Dot LEDs (QLED), a favourite of brands like Samsung, build upon traditional LED-LCD displays, enhancing brightness and colour accuracy via quantum dots. Its strength lies in its ability to perform well in brightly lit environments, making it a versatile option for general-purpose viewing.

Meanwhile, Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED), championed by LG, Samsung, and Sony, is known for its self-emissive pixels that deliver perfect blacks and infinite contrast, making the best OLED TVs a dream for cinephiles.

The latest player in this arena is micro-LED, an emerging display tech that combines the self-emissive qualities of OLED with the brightness and durability of QLED. Still in its infancy, micro-LED has already begun to make waves with its modular designs and scalability, allowing for displays of unprecedented size and flexibility.

All have their pros and cons, and today we're going to explore them in detail, to help you make the right choice when buying a new TV.

Samsung's S95D OLED TV (Image credit: Future)

QLED vs OLED vs micro-LED: What are the technologies?

First up, Quantum Dot LED is an advanced display tech that builds on traditional LED-LCD panels, using a layer of quantum dots – microscopic particles that emit precise wavelengths of light – to enhance colour accuracy and brightness.

These quantum dots are illuminated by an LED backlight, resulting in vibrant colours and a wider colour gamut. In 2025, many QLED TVs also incorporate mini-LED backlighting, which uses thousands of tiny LEDs to improve local dimming and contrast. QLED is particularly well-suited for bright environments, making it a popular choice for living rooms and multi-purpose spaces.

Organic Light-Emitting Diode tech, in contrast, relies on self-emissive pixels, where each pixel generates its own light, letting OLED TVs achieve perfect blacks and infinite contrast, as individual pixels can turn off completely.

This capability creates stunning visuals with unparalleled depth, especially in darker scenes. OLED panels are also renowned for their excellent viewing angles, maintaining consistent colour and brightness even when viewed off-centre.

However, OLED’s organic material can be prone to burn-in over time, where static images leave a ghostly imprint on the screen, though advancements in manufacturing have mitigated this risk.

Micro-LED represents the next evolution in display technology, combining the self-emissive properties of OLED with the brightness and durability of QLED. Made up of millions of microscopic LEDs, each acting as its own light source, micro-LED panels deliver exceptional brightness, high contrast, and outstanding energy efficiency.

Unlike OLED, micro-LED is not susceptible to burn-in, and its inorganic material ensures a much longer lifespan. Additionally, its modular design enables flexible screen sizes, from compact home displays to massive wall-sized installations.

While it remains prohibitively expensive in 2025, micro-LED is expected to become more accessible in the coming years.

These three technologies cater to different needs and priorities. QLED is a versatile and cost-effective option for most households, excelling in bright rooms. OLED continues to dominate in picture quality, making it the go-to choice for home theatre enthusiasts. While still in its infancy, micro-LED offers a glimpse of the future, with unmatched scalability and performance.

LG's flagship G4 OLED TV (Image credit: LG Global)

QLED vs OLED vs micro-LED: Picture quality and performance

When it comes to brightness and contrast, each option excels in different areas.

QLED TVs are known for their exceptional brightness, which makes them ideal for well-lit rooms where glare might otherwise be an issue. They can achieve peak brightness levels significantly higher than OLED, making colours appear vivid even under challenging lighting conditions.

However, QLED relies on LED backlighting, which can limit its ability to achieve perfect blacks, as some light leakage inevitably occurs in dark areas of the screen. OLED, by contrast, shines in darker environments, with its self-emissive pixels delivering true blacks and an infinite contrast ratio, creating unparalleled depth in dark scenes.

Micro-LED strikes a balance, offering brightness levels comparable to QLED while maintaining contrast and black levels close to OLED, thanks to its self-emissive design.

Colour accuracy is another area of difference: All three deliver wide colour gamuts and can support advanced HDR formats like Dolby Vision and HDR10+, ensuring vibrant and true-to-life colours. However, OLED and micro-LED lead in off-axis viewing, with minimal loss of colour or contrast when viewed from the side.

The Samsung QN90D mini-LED TV (Image credit: Future)

QLED vs OLED vs micro-LED: Cost and availability

Anyone looking for a new TV will have seen that, overall, prices for LED-based TVs are way down from even a few years ago, but high-tech options do cost more.

In 2025, QLED TVs remain the most accessible option for consumers, offering a wide range of models at various price points. From budget-friendly models with standard LED backlighting to premium ones featuring mini-LED backlighting technology, QLED caters to different budgets without compromising significantly on quality.

OLED, while becoming more affordable in recent years, continues to command a higher price, particularly for larger screen sizes. But that pricing reflects its superior picture quality, especially for home theatre enthusiasts who prioritise contrast, black levels, and color richness and detail.

However, there is some good news: increased competition among manufacturers like LG, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, and Philips, as well as improvements in production efficiency, have steadily driven prices down over the years.

Micro-LED is the most expensive option, with availability largely limited to high-end custom installations. Its manufacturing process, which involves producing millions of microscopic LEDs and assembling them with extreme precision, remains costly and complex.

As a result, micro-LED TVs are primarily targeted at luxury markets and early adopters willing to invest heavily in cutting-edge tech, and while prices are expected to decrease as production scales up, micro-LED is not yet a practical option for the average consumer.

A luxury home theater installation using a micro-LED display instead of a projector (Image credit: Samsung)

QLED vs OLED vs Micro-LED: Applications and future proofing

Each TV display type serves different applications based on viewing environments and user needs, and this should influence your choice.

QLED is ideal for bright rooms, where its high brightness combats screen glare, making it a great choice for general-purpose viewing such as live TV and sports, while its affordability and versatility cater to the widest audience.

OLED, on the other hand, excels in dark rooms and home cinema setups, where its perfect blacks and infinite contrast create an unparalleled viewing experience for films and TV shows, especially when combined with the best Dolby Atmos soundbars.

For those seeking luxury and customisation, Micro-LED stands out with its modular design, making it ideal for large-scale or premium installations.

In terms of future-proofing, micro-LED shows the most promise with its durability, resistance to burn-in, and adaptable modular capabilities, ensuring a long-term investment for high-end users, albeit at a high cost right now.

OLED continues to improve its panel tech, addressing limitations like burn-in and brightness, while QLED benefits from advancements in mini-LED backlighting and quantum dot technology.

Across all three, sustainability and energy efficiency remain priorities, with micro-LED leading in energy savings and OLED offering efficient power use in darker scenes.

(Image credit: Al Griffin)

QLED vs OLED vs micro-LED: Which is best?

Choosing the best TV in 2025 depends on your priorities, budget, and viewing habits. QLED remains the most accessible option for general-purpose use, offering vibrant colours, high brightness, and affordability. However, its reliance on backlighting means it can struggle to achieve the perfect blacks or infinite contrast that OLED and Micro-LED can deliver.

OLED is the go-to TV choice for those building a home cinema and who prioritise picture quality above all else. Its higher price point reflects this premium performance, but increasing competition has made smaller OLED models more accessible to mid-range buyers.

Meanwhile, micro-LED represents the pinnacle of TV tech, offering the brightness of QLED, the self-emissive qualities of OLED, and unparalleled durability. Its modular design and cutting-edge performance make it ideal for luxury setups, though its cost remains prohibitive in 2025.

Ultimately, the best TV tech for you will depend on your specific needs. We hope this guide will help to make your choice.