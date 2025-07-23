It wasn't a surprise to see lots of Amazon Fire TV devices and displays all reduced to record-low prices during Prime Day earlier this month. But it was only possible to access most of those deals with a Prime membership. There's good news for non-subscribers, though, as Amazon has just launched a massive Fire TV sale, so I've looked through and picked out the 11 best deals worth buying.

Let's start with a regular item from these sales: the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $29.99 (was $49.99). Although it was $5 cheaper earlier in the month for Prime members, this is still a good price for the mid-range Fire TV Stick. It supports streaming for high-quality 4K resolution content on compatible TVs, easy-to-use voice controls and WiFi6 compatibility for a more reliable connection.

If you want to go for a full upgrade to your display, then I'd suggest this Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV for $289.99 (was $399.99). It covers all the basics you need for a good-quality everyday TV for streaming your favorite shows, watching sports and movies and controlling everything through your voice.

In our testing of these TVs here at TechRadar – such as our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review – our experts have found them to be some of the best budget TVs you can buy and packed with features that are otherwise removed in cheaper displays. Of course, at that price, it's not the premium picture quality of an OLED, but it's good value for money to comfortably cover the basics.

All in all, it's not a bad time to buy if you missed out on the Prime Day sale or aren't signed up to Prime, as there are some of the lowest prices available without a membership. Be sure to check out all of the deals I've hand-picked below.

Today's 11 best Fire TV deals at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99 – although it's worth saying it has been as low as $17.99 in the past. Still, in our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that this version has been as low as $21.99 before. Chances of seeing that price again are slim, especially if you're not a Prime member, and this is good value for money for the newest model.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Another streaming stick offer now. This time it's the good discount on the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's fastest-ever streaming media player, combining all the benefits of a powerful streaming device with robust Alexa support. It functions as a smart speaker, allowing you to control your smart home devices, and also provides access to virtually every streaming app imaginable. Throw in Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos support, and AI-powered Fire TV Search, and it’s everything you could want.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon One of the cheapest Fire TVs you can buy in Amazon's latest sale is this 40-inch display on sale for the low price of $129.99 – just $30 more than the previous record-low. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room, then this is fine for the job.

Insignia F50 Series 43-inch 4K Fire TV : was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon This Insignia F50 4K Fire TV was a bestseller during Prime Day and here's your chance to pick it up for less if you're not subscribed to Amazon's membership program. It's a good small-sized budget TV that features 4K HD resolution support, decent built-in speakers, smart capabilities and streaming apps through the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $289.99 at Amazon This new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for $30 more than its lowest-ever price. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable everyday display that won't break the bank.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series QLED 4K TV: was $719.99 now $449.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series QLED is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for under $500, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon The Toshiba C350 is getting older now, but finding a 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is still an amazing deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Mini-LED Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,089.99 now $959.99 at Amazon Amazon has taken the biggest step up in terms of quality with its latest Omni Mini-LED Series Fire TVs. That's clear in the price, which puts these very close to top-end OLED displays from the likes of Sony, Samsung and LG. However, you still get a lot for your money with this Amazon option, including a large 65-inch Mini-LED panel that boasts fantastic contrast, colors and image sharpness, a 144Hz game mode for a fast and responsive experience on consoles, and smart features.