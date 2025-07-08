Here are the best cheap Amazon Prime Day Fire TV stick deals you can grab today, with up to 50% off!
Big discounts across the entire Fire TV stick lineup
If you've been waiting for a deal on an Amazon Fire TV stick, then today's your lucky day. You can get up to 50% off the entire Amazon Fire TV stick lineup at Amazon for Prime Day
If you want to know which Fire TV stick deal is best in the Amazon Prime Day sales, for our US readers, I'd choose the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon US.
If you're in the UK, it's the same deal, as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for £39.99 (was £69.99) at Amazon UK, which is a new record-low price for this brilliant Fire TV stick.
Amazon Prime Day deal US: Fire TV sticks
This is the Fire TV Stick I'd buy: it's the flagship model with the fastest Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6E), console-free Xbox gaming, 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos (where available), and 16GB of on-board storage. This discount brings it to the price you'd often pay for Amazon's most basic Fire TV Stick, so this is a genuinely good deal.
The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.
Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
The Fire TV Cube will give you the best 4K streaming experience thanks to its fast and responsive interface, plus there's support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range, and Dolby Atmos audio. Of course, there are all the usual smart features with a built-in far-field mic for Alexa control, too. This Prime Day deal knocks it back down to its lowest-ever price.
Amazon Prime Day deal UK: Fire TV stick
This deal sees the Fire TV Stick 4K Max return to its lowest-ever price. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but it has more power for faster performance. Plus, it uses Wi-Fi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.
As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice control through Alexa. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the new generation of the Fire TV Stick 4K, beating the previous record-low price by £7. The previous generation model did drop to £22.99, but this is no longer available so this is the best Fire TV Stick 4K deal you can get.
Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is now the cheapest it's ever been making this is the least expensive way to add or upgrade the essential smart features in your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. As we said in our Fire TV Stick review, this is a decent option if you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup on the cheap.
The Fire TV Cube supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range, and Dolby Atmos audio. It will also give you the fastest Fire TV experience in the lineup. Of course, there are all the usual smart features with a built-in far-field mic for Alexa control, too. This Prime Day deal knocks it back down to its lowest-ever price.
Amazon Fire TV Sticks are among the best streaming devices you can get, with a wide array of apps, solid performance and excellent features such as Alexa voice control.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the most complete of the sticks, offering 4K streaming, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR support, which features in the best TVs, plus it comes with Wi-Fi 6 for faster performance, making navigation easier and smoother. It earned 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, thanks to all of the above.
If you want to save a bit of money, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a perfectly solid option, which still supports 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It won't be as responsive as the Max stick as it doesn't feature Wi-Fi 6, but it is cheaper.
If your TV doesn't feature 4K resolution, then the Fire Stick HD will be a perfectly good option and will save you some serious cash.
Finally, the Fire TV Cube is the ultimate device, supporting 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and will provide the snappiest performance, but it is significantly pricier than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which supports nearly all the features you'd need.
