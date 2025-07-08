Amazon makes many Fire TVs, but there’s only one I’d buy in the Prime Day sales

Amazon’s 55-inch Fire TV Omni Mini-LED TV is now £639.99 at Amazon UK and $699.99 at Amazon US, as part of the Prime Day deals. And that US price could go even lower since Prime Day sales proper, while now live in the UK, are still a few hours off in the US.

Amazon Fire TVs are already good budget TV options, and Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to snag them at even lower prices. At under £700 / $700, you’re getting a great deal on the 55-inch Omni Mini-LED, which is Amazon’s best Fire TV and one we enthusiastically recommend.

Amazon Prime Day US deal: 55-inch Fire TV Omni Mini-LED

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Mini-LED: was $819.99 now $699.99 at Amazon Amazon's best Fire TV is now 15% off in this early Prime Day deal. That's a good discount for Amazon's only mini-LED model, which offers good brightness and an impressive range of gaming features, including 4K 144hz support and Dolby Vision gaming. Fire TVs are also a good option for Prime Video subscribers, with content recommendations optimized based on your viewing history.

Amazon Prime Day UK deal: 55-inch Fire TV Omni Mini-LED

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Mini-LED: was £849.99 now £639 at Amazon Amazon's best Fire TV is now 25% off in this Prime Day deal. That's a good discount for Amazon's only mini-LED model, which offers good brightness and an impressive range of gaming features, including 4K 144hz support and Dolby Vision gaming. Fire TVs are also a good option for Prime Video subscribers, with content recommendations optimized based on your viewing history.

In our Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED review, we found its brightness to be comparable to that of other impressive budget mini-LED TV options, such as the Hisense U7N series TVs. It also features a great suite of gaming capabilities, including 4K 144Hz, VRR (with AMD FreeSync Premium), ALLM, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ gaming.

The Omni Mini-LED TV’s picture quality goes well beyond what we’ve seen from other Fire TV models, such as the Fire TV Omni QLED, making it the best choice among Amazon’s full Fire TV lineup.

The Omni Mini-LED’s just-average sound makes it a good candidate for a soundbar – the Amazon Fire TV soundbar would be a good choice – and its design leans toward the bland side. But if you’re mainly interested in an affordable TV with better-than-average picture quality, the Omni Mini-LED delivers on that front.

Amazon Fire TVs are also a great option for subscribers to Amazon Prime Video, as the Fire TV smart interface is optimized to provide recommendations specifically for that streaming service.