Amazon makes many Fire TVs, but there’s only one I’d buy in the Prime Day sales
The Fire TV Omni Mini-LED for the win
Amazon’s 55-inch Fire TV Omni Mini-LED TV is now £639.99 at Amazon UK and $699.99 at Amazon US, as part of the Prime Day deals. And that US price could go even lower since Prime Day sales proper, while now live in the UK, are still a few hours off in the US.
• Check out Amazon's full sale
Amazon Fire TVs are already good budget TV options, and Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to snag them at even lower prices. At under £700 / $700, you’re getting a great deal on the 55-inch Omni Mini-LED, which is Amazon’s best Fire TV and one we enthusiastically recommend.
Amazon Prime Day US deal: 55-inch Fire TV Omni Mini-LED
Amazon's best Fire TV is now 15% off in this early Prime Day deal. That's a good discount for Amazon's only mini-LED model, which offers good brightness and an impressive range of gaming features, including 4K 144hz support and Dolby Vision gaming. Fire TVs are also a good option for Prime Video subscribers, with content recommendations optimized based on your viewing history.
Amazon Prime Day UK deal: 55-inch Fire TV Omni Mini-LED
Amazon's best Fire TV is now 25% off in this Prime Day deal. That's a good discount for Amazon's only mini-LED model, which offers good brightness and an impressive range of gaming features, including 4K 144hz support and Dolby Vision gaming. Fire TVs are also a good option for Prime Video subscribers, with content recommendations optimized based on your viewing history.
In our Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED review, we found its brightness to be comparable to that of other impressive budget mini-LED TV options, such as the Hisense U7N series TVs. It also features a great suite of gaming capabilities, including 4K 144Hz, VRR (with AMD FreeSync Premium), ALLM, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ gaming.
The Omni Mini-LED TV’s picture quality goes well beyond what we’ve seen from other Fire TV models, such as the Fire TV Omni QLED, making it the best choice among Amazon’s full Fire TV lineup.
The Omni Mini-LED’s just-average sound makes it a good candidate for a soundbar – the Amazon Fire TV soundbar would be a good choice – and its design leans toward the bland side. But if you’re mainly interested in an affordable TV with better-than-average picture quality, the Omni Mini-LED delivers on that front.
Amazon Fire TVs are also a great option for subscribers to Amazon Prime Video, as the Fire TV smart interface is optimized to provide recommendations specifically for that streaming service.
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the US - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the UK - quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Echo & Ring
- Appliances: Ninja & De'Longhi from £29.99
- Gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 – in stock now
- Headphones: Anker & Sony from £15.98
- Health: up to 68% off Philips, Remington & Oral-B
- Home: fans from £12.99
- Laptops: Lenovo, Asus and HP from £159.99
- Phones: up to 20% off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: Lenovo & Samsung from £119
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Mattel
- TVs: cheap TVs from £109
- Vacuums: Shark and eufy from £99
- Wearables: up to 25% off Huawei & Samsung
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine.
When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.