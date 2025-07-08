Get the 43-inch Amazon Omni QLED for the lowest price it's ever been this Prime Day

Need a smaller screen? You can get the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 43-inch for $294 (was $439.99) at Amazon US for Prime Day: that's the lowest price we've ever seen!

If you're in the UK, there's a great deal too. The 43-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is down to £299 (was £549.99) at Amazon UK. That's not quite the lowest price its been, but it's only £20 more.

There's been plenty of great TV deals so far on Amazon Prime Day, and we're still on day one! The Amazon Omni QLED is a great all-around TV and thanks to its regular discounts, it's always great value. This deal takes it to the cheapest it's ever been.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 43-inch TV

Amazon 43-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $439.99 now $294.99 at Amazon This is a new record-low on a fantastic 43-inch display that goes above and beyond the usual type of display you'd get at this size. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED uses a QLED panel to deliver bright colors with refined details and even supports Dolby Vision HDR. It's solid for gaming as well as 4K, 60Hz, VRR, Dolby Vision gaming, and ALLM. It also has Amazon's Fire TV smart TV interface and Alexa voice control options.

Amazon 43-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was £549.99 now £299.49 at Amazon The Amazon Omni QLED is a great TV with a QLED panel that delivers bold colors, more detail, and better contrast than most standard LED TVs. It also supports Dolby Vision for both movies and gaming. Speaking of gaming, it supports 4K, 60Hz, VRR, and ALLM. While not quite a record-low price, £299 for a 43-inch display with this much to offer is still a superb deal.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is a solid TV. Its QLED display delivers natural textures and punchy colors. Plus, Dolby Vision support is a rarity at this size and price, but it's supported here. I also found it handled motion pretty well when I tested it, playing movies like Top Gun: Maverick effectively.

It doesn't carry the complete set of gaming features we look for, but 4K, 60Hz, VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision gaming are all welcome inclusions in the Omni QLED's feature set.

Where the Omni QLED shines is its competitive price. At full price, it's not the best deal but when Prime Day rolls around, like today, you can get this good TV for a bargain.

