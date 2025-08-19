Televisions

I'm a TV reviewer and a gamer – here are the top 4 gaming TVs you can buy right now

Televisions

The best 120Hz 4K TVs, tested for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Monitors

LG's latest UltraGear ultrawide is better than your 4K monitor – and that's why you don't want to miss this Memorial Day deal

Televisions

Get the most out of your Nintendo Switch 2 with these 3 TVs I've picked to pair with it, including one of the best OLED TVs I've seen