Thunderobot Station is a cube desktop featuring front-facing SD and USB ports

The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 targets sustained workloads over peak performance

Thunderobot Station is designed to remain visible and actively used

Thunderobot has started building momentum ahead of CES 2026, confirming the arrival of another system based on AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor.

The device, referred to as Thunderobot Station, takes the form of a compact, cube-like desktop rather than a traditional tower or laptop format.

This announcement adds to the growing list of Ryzen AI Max+ 395-based devices expected to appear around the show, suggesting broader vendor adoption of this APU generation.

A compact desktop built around Ryzen AI Max+ 395

Thunderobot describes the station as an AI-focused mini PC built for sustained workloads and long-term stability rather than peak burst performance.

From the official teaser posted on Thunderobot’s Weibo handle (originally in Chinese), the Thunderobot Station includes a range of front-facing ports for easy access.

It features two standard USB-A ports, one USB-C port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

A circular power button sits above the ports, allowing quick operation without reaching around the chassis.

Its cube-like enclosure measures approximately 3L in volume, making it easy to integrate into constrained desk setups.

The design also suggests that the device can maintain sufficient airflow for the processor and internal components.

What remains unclear is how far Thunderobot intends to push the platform in practical terms.

The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 can sustain higher operating levels than most mobile-class deployments, but that advantage only appears if the system configuration allows it.

Without disclosed power targets or thermal limits, the station’s real differentiation remains unproven.

Although the design suggests the device is meant to stay visible and actively used, unlike regular mini PCs designed for small spaces, this intent is not yet confirmed.

At CES 2026, which runs from January 6 to January 9 in Las Vegas, Thunderobot will officially announce the full specifications for the device.

The event will also feature three other devices, including the ZERO Air gaming laptop with Intel’s next-generation Panther Lake processor, the aibook14 Pro ultralight notebook with a carbon fiber chassis, and the MIX G2 desktop with discrete graphics and a compact chassis.

