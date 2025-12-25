Acemagic adds to the growing Ryzen AI Max+ 395 lineup with the Tank M1A Pro+

New mini PC offers quad 8K output, large memory capacity and triple M.2 storage

Distinctive chassis design supports portable AI workloads with strong integrated graphics

A growing number of computer makers have rolled out systems built around AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor - and while there are a few laptops, most of them are mini PCs - with Acemagic now joining the party with its upcoming Tank M1A Pro+.

The company showed off the compact desktop on Weibo, with the early material showing the familiar dark Acemagic styling with a reference in one to it being a “silver demon tank".

Small enough to fit in a backpack, it has the same styling as the Tank 03 mini PC, which in our 2024 review we said was an "excellent choice for those prioritizing performance and versatility in a compact format."

Up to 24TB storage

AMD’s APU architecture combines CPU, GPU and NPU elements in one package. It delivers 126 TOPS of AI compute and its integrated Radeon 8060S graphics can reach performance levels comparable to a laptop RTX 4070M, depending on the workload and thermal headroom available in this form factor.

The mini PC includes 128GB LPDDR5X 8000MHz memory and three M.2 PCIe4.0 slots. Acemagic mentions a 12TB limit, although the physical layout supports the possibility of higher capacities, up to 24TB storage, if you opt for 8TB drives.

An SD card slot supports quick file transfers and the port selection is broad enough for multiple high speed peripherals and modern networking standards including WiFi 7.

The device can run four 8K displays at once. Like its predecessor, a tri mode switch adjusts power limits and thermal behavior which allows users to shift between quieter operation and full performance without diving into software menus.

Although the design leans toward a sci fi style with lighting features and angular lines, the Tank M1A Pro+ is being positioned as a practical compact desktop for users who want powerful AI features and high memory capacity in a small shell.

There’s no word on when it will be released, or global availability, but it should be very soon. We've requested a unit for review.

