Beelink SER10 Pro and Max integrate CPU, GPU, and NPU tri-architecture

Radeon 890M GPU enables smooth 4K content creation and 3D rendering

XDNA 2 NPU delivers 55 TOPS for advanced AI computations

Beelink has announced two mini PCs in its SER10 series, the SER10 Pro and SER10 Max, which are based on AMD’s recently revealed Gorgon Point mobile processors.

The company says both mini PCs run on the Ryzen AI 9 HX 470, which integrates a CPU, GPU, and NPU tri architecture.

The Radeon 890M GPU supports up to 16 RDNA 3.5 cores at 3.1GHz, improving performance in 4K content creation, gaming, and 3D rendering.

Enhanced graphics performance

The processor’s XDNA 2 neural processing unit delivers 55 TOPS, enabling AI acceleration for tasks such as large language models and AI content generation.

A shared feature across both new models is the inclusion of 10Gbps Ethernet for fast network connectivity, an increase of more than 300% compared with the 2.5Gbps port in the SER9 series.

The main hardware difference between the Pro and Max variants lies in their memory design.

The Pro model uses soldered LPDDR5X memory, while the Max model offers user upgradable SODIMM slots for expandable DDR5 memory.

Both models will launch in configurations of either 32GB RAM with 1TB storage or 64GB RAM with 1TB storage.

This mini PC supports coordinated tuning between the CPU and vapor chamber cooling system, which balances high performance with low noise.

The Pro model includes built in microphones and speakers to support voice interactions and remote conferencing.

These design choices aim to improve user experience without compromising the compact chassis.

Although performance gains over HX 370 based mini PCs are modest, faster memory and AI features position the SER10 series as a modern high performance option.

The color options for the Pro include Amber Orange, Emerald Green, Frost Silver, and Space Gray, while the Max comes only in Frost Silver and Space Gray.

At the time of writing, Beelink has not disclosed pricing or availability for the SER10 Pro and SER10 Max.

The previous SER9, SER9 Pro, and SER9 Max models retailed for around $678.99 on Amazon, and given the upgrades in the SER10 series, pricing may be slightly higher.

