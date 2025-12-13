FEVM FAEX1 mini PC features a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU with 16 cores

Memory is soldered LPDDR5X-8533, available in 64 or 128GB

Storage includes three PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 slots with OCuLink 4i support

FEVM has introduced the FAEX1, a 1-liter mini PC built around AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' processor.

The system packs sixteen CPU cores and thirty-two threads into a small 220 x 133 x 35mm chassis and supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory.

Despite the compact size, the FAEX1 is designed to deliver GPU performance on a par with mobile-class 5060-series graphics, making it a rare option for such a portable device.

Compact design with extensive connectivity

The FEVM FAEX1 mini PC comes with soldered memory in 64GB or 128GB options, so users cannot upgrade it.

The storage is supported by three PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 2280 slots, one of which is shared with the external OCuLink 4i port.

The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU includes a Radeon 8060S GPU that delivers performance comparable to an RTX 4070 Laptop.

It also supports additional GPU expansion through OCuLink or USB4 ports.

Video output is available through HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB4 with 15W power delivery, offering flexibility for multi-monitor setups or high-resolution work.

The FAEX1 includes a broad set of I/O, including two USB-C 40 Gbps ports, two USB-A 10 Gbps ports, and HDMI 2.1.

It also supports DisplayPort 2.0, an SD 4.0 card reader, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and an OCuLink 4i connector.

Networking comes through a 10 GbE Marvell AQC113 controller and a 2.5 GbE RJ45 port.

For wireless connectivity, this device uses a MediaTek MT7925 Wi-Fi 7 card with Bluetooth 5.4.

Stereo speakers and a dual noise-canceling microphone array are included, supporting basic audio output without external devices.

The aluminum alloy shell, phase-change thermal material, and dual turbine fans let FEVM sustain a 160W power target for the integrated CPU and GPU.

The FAEX1 is priced in China at 10,999 yuan for the 64GB RAM barebone and 13,999 yuan for the 128GB version, which converts to roughly $1,550 and $1,970.

It joins the larger 2-liter FAEX9 in FEVM’s Strix Halo lineup and roughly halves the volume while keeping similar power targets.

Currently, more than 30 mini PCs use the Strix Halo chip, with most priced above $2,000.

A few models, such as the GMKtec EVO-X2, retail for around $1,700, which makes the FAEX1’s $1,550 entry point one of the lowest in the segment.

Via Videocardz

