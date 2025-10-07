Orange Pi AI Studio Pro offers 192GB memory and 352 TOPS AI performance

Limited connectivity could hinder adoption despite dual Huawei Ascend 310 processors inside

Device supports Linux, with Windows compatibility promised in upcoming releases

Orange Pi has unveiled an AI-focused compact computer that pushes the boundaries of what a mini PC can be.

The Orange Pi AI Studio Pro supports up to 192GB of LPDDR4X memory, a whopping amount of RAM for a system this small - but as impressive as that is, it’s the onboard compute power that really stands out.

Driven by a dual Huawei Ascend 310 setup, it’s claimed to be able to deliver 352 trillion operations per second in AI workloads - far beyond what most consumer processors marketed for AI can deliver.

But what about ports?

For example, AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395, which is appearing in a growing number of mini PCs, is rated at 50 TOPS, which means the Studio Pro appears far more capable - at least on paper.

It’s worth pointing out that these numbers are for AI tasks only rather than general compute performance, so it's clear that Orange Pi wants to position its hardware for dedicated machine learning and inference work at the desk or edge.

Orange Pi says the system as capable of handling local deployments of large distilled models such as Deepseek-R1, along with applications in office automation, content generation, IoT, and smart transport.

The device can be had with either 96GB or 192GB of memory running at up to 4266Mbps.

Cooling is handled by twin fans, and the casing includes power controls, LED indicators, and even RGB lighting.

Connectivity is very limited, however, as the only high-speed port available is a single USB4 connection, meaning buyers will probably need a hub or dock to attach displays, external storage, and the like.

The device runs Ubuntu 22.04.5 with Linux 5.15 only at the moment, but Windows support is coming.

The Orange Pi AI Studio Pro is priced from around $1,900 for the 96GB edition, with the 192GB model costing about $2,200.

Listings show the system is currently on sale in China, but it can also be purchased internationally through AliExpress.

