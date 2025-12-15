Youyeetoo NestDisk has four M.2 slots, three using PCIe 3.0 x2 and one supporting SATA3

Interface bandwidth limits prevent high-end SSDs from reaching full speed

SSD thickness of 7mm is recommended for physical compatibility

The Youyeetoo NestDisk is a compact mini PC built around four internal M.2 2280 slots, all intended for solid-state storage.

Three of these slots rely exclusively on PCIe 3.0 x2 links, while the fourth also accepts SATA3 drives.

These interfaces offer limited bandwidth, so higher-end SSDs will not reach their theoretical performance ceilings.

Interface bandwidth sets practical limits on SSD performance

The device constrains raw performance through its connections rather than the storage itself.

Youyeetoo also advises using SSDs with a thickness of 7mm, citing compatibility reasons tied to the enclosure dimensions.

This recommendation implicitly limits drive choice and points to tight internal tolerances.

The NestDisk mini PC uses an Intel N150 processor paired with 12GB of DDR5 memory.

This entry-level CPU targets low-power server workloads rather than compute-intensive tasks.

On the software side, the system ships with OpenMediaVault installed on internal eMMC storage, which enables immediate use as a NAS appliance.

The operating system prioritizes storage management, network sharing, and plugin-based extensibility.

Although users can replace the preinstalled software, the default configuration clearly reflects a storage-focused role rather than general desktop use.

For connectivity, the device provides network access through two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports powered by Intel i226-V controllers.

Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, while physical I/O consists of three USB 3.2 Type-A ports and one USB 3.0 Type-C port.

The device also includes a second USB 3.0 Type-C port that supports DisplayPort output and Power Delivery.

Additional interfaces include two HDMI outputs and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

An active 3cm internal fan manages cooling and the company markets it as silent, a claim that remains questionable given the fan’s size.

The company also offers an optional second USB-powered fan to assist with heat dissipation during sustained operation.

The base model of the Youyeetoo NestDisk, featuring 12GB of DDR5 memory and 64GB of eMMC storage, starts at €178 excluding VAT and shipping.

A version bundled with a basic 512GB NVMe SSD costs €195, while the 1TB SSD configuration costs €212, again excluding VAT and shipping.

Transport adds €13, with an additional €8 service fee, which brings the pre-tax total for the base model to €201.30. Adding at least 20% VAT raises the total to approximately €241.

The company does not specify import handling fees, which will likely add between €15 and €30 depending on the carrier.

The company handles shipping through services such as DHL, FedEx, UPS, EMS, and Hong Kong Post, with payments processed via PayPal.

Via Minimachines (originally in French)

