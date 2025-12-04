Raspberry Pi 5 PCIe to M.2 multifunction adapter delivers dual HDMI access

The compact board supports PCIe storage expansion via the small M.2 slot

Users can boot the Raspberry Pi directly from an NVMe SSD

Waveshare has released a new PCIe to M.2 multifunction adapter for the Raspberry Pi 5, priced at $10.

This accessory is an updated version of last year’s HDMI adapter, designed to expand connectivity options on the small single-board computer.

It connects to the USB and micro HDMI ports on the Raspberry Pi, allowing users to connect cables with full-sized HDMI connectors.

Dual HDMI support and PCIe functionality

The adapter adds flexibility to the Raspberry Pi 5. By running a ribbon cable from the FPC port on the Raspberry Pi to the board, users gain access to an M.2 slot.

This slot supports PCIe NVMe SSDs or other compatible M.2 add-ons. While the compact size of the board limits the M.2 slot to 2242 or 2230 cards, it remains fully functional.

It also supports PCIe 2.0 and PCIe 3.0 modes, making it possible to install an operating system on an SSD and use it as a boot device.

The adapter measures 85 by 34mm and offers a screw terminal for 5V power input, a 3-pin 5V power output, and UART pins.

Users may also power the board through its USB-C port. These additions add versatility, allowing the integration of storage devices, display outputs, or other compatible expansions.

This setup can provide functionality similar to laptops for programming while keeping overall hardware requirements minimal.

While the new Waveshare adapter expands the Raspberry Pi’s capabilities, it only supports smaller M.2 cards.

This means that installations may require familiarity with the FPC ribbon cable connection.

The small form factor limits the number of peripherals that can be attached simultaneously.

Nevertheless, the board provides a cost-effective way to extend functionality for Raspberry Pi enthusiasts who want dual HDMI support and PCIe access.

This cheap adapter could be an alternative to some mini PC setups for experimentation or basic computing tasks.

Via Liliputing

