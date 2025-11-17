Helios 5S brings full PCIe expansion to small Apple desktop systems

The expansion chassis supports full-height PCIe 4.0 x4 cards efficiently

Users can connect three 8K displays for high-end creative workflows

The move to Thunderbolt 5 has pushed OWC to rethink how external expansion should work for users who depend on small Apple desktops.

In response, OWC has introduced the Helios 5S, a new expansion chassis built to bring true PCI-E functionality to Thunderbolt 5 Macs.

The previous model relied on Thunderbolt 3 and offered only a single PCIe 3.0 slot, which limited how far users could push high-speed cards.

Improved PCIe performance and display support

The Helios 5S doubles the interface speed and adds new connectivity that aims to meet the needs of creative teams who rely on fast storage and demanding peripherals.

The new chassis connects through an 80 Gb/s Thunderbolt 5 link and offers three additional Thunderbolt 5 ports for daisy chaining.

OWC claims it can deliver up to 6,000 MB/s of bandwidth, which is enough to run PCIe 4.0 x4 cards at full speed.

However, it does not support GPUs or cards that require power draw beyond 75 watts, which limits the kinds of upgrades possible.

The internal PCIe 4.0 x4 slot supports full-height cards and aims to deliver throughput levels closer to modern workstations.

Users can now run professional capture devices or external NVMe RAID hardware cards without the bottlenecks that appeared on Thunderbolt 3 setups.

The expanded display support of Thunderbolt 5 means the enclosure also enables up to three 8K displays, depending on the host system’s graphics hardware.

The Helios 5S replaces OWC’s Mercury Helios 3S, moving from Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 5 over USB-C, doubling the bandwidth from 40 Gb/s to 80 Gb/s.

The older model had a single PCIe 3.0 slot, which was adequate for moderate expansion but limited for high-performance tasks.

The Helios 5S supports PCIe 4.0 x4 cards at full speed and adds three additional Thunderbolt 5 USB-C ports, increasing connectivity and external expansion options for users of Apple’s compact desktops.

It supports three Thunderbolt 5 ports, each with 15 W power delivery, allowing up to 120 Gb/s bandwidth for display-heavy tasks.

With this connectivity, the device can handle up to three 8K monitors or two at 120 Hz.

For more connectivity options, it supports NVMe RAID controllers, 8K capture cards, high-speed network adapters, and audio DSP hardware externally.

It also maintains compatibility with older Thunderbolt 4 and 3 Macs, as well as USB4 PCs, offering plug-and-play operation once macOS 15.3 or later is installed.

Users working with Apple’s smaller desktops may find the Helios 5S useful if they need card-based functions that macOS supports natively.

The Helios 5S is available for $329.99 and includes a Thunderbolt 5 cable and power supply.

OWC has also introduced the StudioStack, which brings stackable hybrid storage to Mac Studio and Mac mini systems.

The unit supports fast NVMe SSDs, large hard drives, and extra Thunderbolt 5 connectivity in a compact aluminum body.

“OWC continues to set the pace for Thunderbolt innovation,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC).

“With StudioStack and Mercury Helios 5S, we’re giving creatives, business professionals, and even hobbyists the tools to not only push performance further, but also expand what’s possible.”

