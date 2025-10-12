Humbird 3 doubles Thunderbolt bandwidth, pushing up to 120Gbps in single-display mode

The CNC-machined aluminum body gives this eGPU dock a desktop-class structural finish

Its modular PCIe slot enables seamless GPU, SSD, or workstation switching

The Humbird 3 has entered the eGPU market with a mix of bold promises and elegant design choices.

Presented as the world’s first “desktop Thunderbolt 5 eGPU dock,” it claims to deliver workstation-grade speed and versatility in a body slimmer than most gaming laptops.

With its 500W GaN power system, integrated 1-inch LCD screen, SSD slot, and a full array of ports, the device appears ready to replace multiple desktop accessories at once.

A leap in bandwidth and performance claims

At its core, the Humbird 3 uses Intel’s JHL9480 controller, which reportedly doubles the bandwidth from 40Gbps to 80Gbps and can reach up to 120Gbps in single-display mode.

The company describes it as the first Thunderbolt 5 dock capable of fully supporting external GPUs, and it is very thin, appearing like a pocket device.

In theory, this device allows users to attach a full desktop GPU and experience much higher performance.

Reported figures suggest up to 2.3x higher frame rates in games, with triple the performance in demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 when paired with an RTX 4080.

Still, such figures remain unverified and may depend heavily on CPU and GPU pairing, driver optimization, and thermal headroom.

Beyond performance, the dock’s design has generated as much discussion as its specifications.

The aluminum alloy chassis is CNC-machined from a single block and optionally finished with a natural wood accent.

While the LCD screen provides real-time system information, the Humbird’s modular PCIe slot allows users to switch between eGPU mode, SSD, or professional media workstations without tools.

The same slot also supports network expansion cards, enabling ultra-fast NAS and server setups that could appeal to studio users or developers working with high data throughput.

The dock runs on a built-in micro-SOC powered by “Humbird OS,” which manages power and performance automatically.

It also supports NVMe SSDs with claimed speeds of up to 7GB/s, though actual results will depend on drive and interface efficiency.

This device includes multiple Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI, DisplayPort 2.1, Ethernet, and five USB connections, creating a broad connectivity array for both Mac and Windows users.

The Humbird 3 GaN DC-DC pump is designed to replace the need for bulky external power supplies, and the use of gallium nitride promises better power conversion efficiency and lower heat output.

However, delivering clean power for high-end GPUs under sustained load will be the real test of this claim.

Available configurations include adapters up to 300W, with GPU support capped at 380W TDP, depending on the connected laptop’s charging demand.

With its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign exceeding $60,000 from 169 backers, the Humbird 3 has certainly captured attention.

