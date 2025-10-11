Topfeel G1 and G1 Pro power both the GPU and the mini PC through one shared supply

Aluminum frames and dual-fan support make the Pro model stand out

OCulink connection ensures strong GPU bandwidth without proprietary limitations or bottlenecks

Topfeel, a Chinese manufacturer best known for its oddly memorable name, has entered the external graphics market with two new OCulink eGPU docks, the G1 and G1 Pro.

Designed to boost the performance of mini PCs, these docks bring desktop-level graphics power to compact systems.

Rather than acting as simple expansion boxes, they can physically host both a GPU and a mini PC in one setup, turning them into a unified, small-scale computing unit.

Turning compact PCs into performance stations

The built-in power system can supply both the mini PC and the graphics card at the same time, allowing the combined setup to run as a self-contained computing unit.

The G1 and G1 Pro both rely on the OCulink (PCIe 4.0 x4) interface, ensuring full compatibility with standard desktop GPUs rather than locking users into proprietary connections.

This means the docks can transform even a modest mini PC into a powerful workstation capable of running high-end graphics cards.

Both models are crafted from aluminum alloy and available in Moon Silver and Sky Gray finishes.

The G1 adopts an open extension structure that exposes internal components for easier access.

The Pro model uses a fully enclosed frame with mounting for two 120mm fans to improve airflow and cooling efficiency.

Storage options are also included, with both models supporting up to two 2.5-inch SATA drives.

The G1 Pro’s slightly larger frame and cooling system make it appear more like a condensed desktop than a peripheral.

Topfeel’s pricing strategy keeps the G1 series relatively affordable. The base G1 costs around $82, with a version including a 600W PSU priced at $137.

The G1 Pro is listed at roughly $109, or $165 when bundled with a PSU.

Both models are currently available for pre-order in China, although product pages have reportedly failed to load on the company’s website.

